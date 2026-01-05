Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.01.2026 02:16:28

LG Display To Showcase Advanced OLED And Automotive Innovations At CES 2026

(RTTNews) - LG Display will present a full lineup of strategic OLED products at CES 2026, highlighting new technologies for both consumer and automotive applications. The company will operate two exhibition booths: a large-sized OLED booth at the Conrad Hotel and an automotive display booth in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

The exhibition theme, "Display for AI, Technology for All," reflects LG Display's focus on developing display solutions optimized for the AI era and expanding OLED adoption to deliver enhanced visual experiences.

At the Conrad Hotel booth, LG Display will unveil a new OLED TV panel featuring Primary RGB Tandem 2.0, an advanced version of its proprietary technology that stacks red, green, and blue light in independent layers. This innovation improves light efficiency, achieving peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits and reducing reflections to just 0.3 percent. The company will also introduce gaming OLED panels, including a 27-inch display with a 720 Hz refresh rate and a 39-inch panel offering 5K2K resolution. Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 will now be applied across the gaming lineup, enabling brightness levels up to 1,500 nits.

In the LVCC's West Hall, LG Display will showcase premium automotive display solutions designed for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Highlights include a 51-inch Pillar-to-Pillar OLED display spanning the driver and passenger seats, offering personalized infotainment experiences, and a new Slidable OLED dashboard concept. The Slidable OLED can roll into the dashboard with a 30R curvature and expand to 33 inches when parked or during autonomous driving.

The company will also demonstrate next-generation mobility technologies such as micro-LED transparent and stretchable displays. By participating in CES 2026, LG Display aims to strengthen engagement with global customers and emphasize its competitiveness in both consumer and automotive display markets.