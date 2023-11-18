Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LifeStance Health Group Aktie [Valor: 111701745 / ISIN: US53228F1012]
18.11.2023 22:45:00

LFST INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - LFST

LifeStance Health Group
6.17 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) resulting from allegations that LifeStance may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased LifeStance securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20016 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 19, 2023, during market hours, market analyst The Bear Cave released a report entitled "Problems at LifeStance Health (LFST)". In the report, The Bear Cave stated that, through numerous Freedom of Information Act ("FOIA") requests, it had uncovered "dozens of complaints concerning overbilling, fraudulent billing, and unfair and deceptive business practices." Further, "[a]fter reviewing the evidence", The Bear Cave stated that it "is left wondering whether LifeStance is a thriving therapy franchise or an illegal billing operation with therapy on the side."

On this news, the price of LifeStance's stock price fell 8.89% to close at $5.53 per share on October 19, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lfst-investor-notice-rosen-recognized-investor-counsel-encourages-lifestance-health-group-inc-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--lfst-301992544.html

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.

