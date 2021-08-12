SMI 12’436 0.4%  SPI 15’913 0.3%  Dow 35’433 -0.2%  DAX 15’938 0.7%  Euro 1.0841 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’226 0.5%  Gold 1’752 0.1%  Bitcoin 40’879 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9234 0.2%  Öl 71.3 -0.5% 
LifeStance Health Group Aktie [Valor: 111701745 / ISIN: US53228F1012]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.08.2021 19:49:00

(LFST) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into LifeStance Health Group - Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

LifeStance Health Group
11.98 USD -45.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) ("LifeStance " or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, LifeStance released its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, financial results, reporting a net loss of $70 million. Just two months ago, on or about June 10, 2021, LifeStance sold about 40 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $18 a share, raising nearly $720 million in new capital. Since the IPO, the stock has plummeted; in early morning trading on August 12, 2021, the stock was trading as low as $10.72.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a LifeStance shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lfst-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-lifestance-health-group---stock-price-has-plummeted-since-ipo-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301354581.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

﻿

Analysen zu LifeStance Health Group Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:30 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
11:19 Vontobel: derimail - Techwerte im Fokus
09:25 DAX: Ausbruch und Pullback
08:31 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
07:55 Moderna-Impfstoff nimmt Hürde in der Schweiz
07:16 Weekly-Hits: Frankreich – Wiederbelebung nach Corona / Nokia – 5G-Profiteur im Aufwind
07:09 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
10.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Novavax
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna- und BionNTech-Aktien fallen nach EMA-Prüfung zweistellig - auch Pfizer schwach
Zurich-Aktie legt zu: Zurich verdient so viel wie vor der Pandemie
Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen des "Anlegerschutz-Vereins" zurück - Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert
MicroStrategy-CEO baut Bitcoin-Engagement aus - Vergleich mit frühem Facebook
Tesla-Konkurrent NIO übertrifft Erwartungen - NIO-Aktie verliert
Stadler Rail-Aktie fester: Stadler Rail hat wohl Aufträge über 163 Millionen Euro an der Angel
Schweiz: Immobilienpreise steigen weiter
Hacker erbeuten Kryptowährungen im Wert von über 600 Millionen Dollar
Erhöhte Immobilienpreise: Sogar die Superreichen raten von Immobilienkauf ab
US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Rekord im Plus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel - neues Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit