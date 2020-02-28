28.02.2020 23:35:00

Leybold Advances Vacuum System Capabilities and Relocates North American Headquarters

EXPORT, Pa., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leybold, the world's oldest vacuum pump manufacturer, is excited to announce the relocation of their Export, PA North American Headquarters.  "Export Pennsylvania has been our home for 40 years" states Renee Nauyokas , CFO and Business Controller for Leybold North America. "It was important to us to stay local, as many of our employees come from our neighboring communities".  With that in mind, the company chose their new headquarters location just under a mile from their existing location. Effective March 3rd, 2020 Leybold will move to 6005 Enterprise Drive, Export, PA. All phone numbers will remain the same.

Leybold logo (PRNewsfoto/Leybold)

The Leybold North American Headquarters provides all customer operations for North America, Canada and Mexico. With local employees in Export, Leybold takes great pride in offering local customer support backed by an outstanding team, who together offer 1,250 years of combined vacuum experience. This team of PhD scientists, engineers, customer support personnel, accountants, marketers and more, many who have over 30 years with the company, are the heart of the Leybold business. "Our people are what make us successful" states Carl Brockmeyer, General Manager, Leybold North American and President of Atlas Copco, Scientific Vacuum Division. "We needed a new home that would offer our people the work environment they deserve."  The refreshed and modernized building offers employees new workspaces, modern meeting spaces, environmentally friendly efficiencies and most importantly a safety-first atmosphere. "We take great pride in offering a best-in-class work environment and family style culture, our goal is to continue to offer the young and diverse talent of the greater Pittsburgh area STEM career opportunities" shared Valerie Mooney, Head of Human Resources, Leybold North America.

This new location will also house the continually expanding Leybold Systems group. "This group has seen incredible growth over the last year and this move allows us to continue to enhance our capabilities and add value for our customers by offering them both custom and standard vacuum pump systems" states Stamo Lagoutis, Systems Business Manager, Atlas Copco Vacuum Technique. The new systems design and assembly areas have been enhanced with state-of-the-art technology to allow engineers and designers the ability to model and test vacuum performance to exact customer specifications. The Enterprise Drive location also offers expansion opportunities to support future growth and innovation.

As announced earlier this year, Leybold recently relocated its in-house service hub to Glenwillow, OH.

"We recognize it is not enough to just deliver the best possible OEM service, we aim to go beyond the product guarantee and delight our customers with the experience they receive when sending in a pump for repair" stated Greg Greinke, VP, Business Line Manager, Leybold Vacuum Technique Service Division.

These exciting changes for Leybold North America are aimed at enhancing customer experience while continuing to set the standard for vacuum pump manufactures worldwide.

Effective March 1st, 2020 all inquiries should be addressed to:
Leybold USA Inc.
6005 Enterprise Drive
Export, PA, 15632
Sales.ex@leybold.com
+1-800-764-5369

Effective January 23rd 2020, all vacuum pump repairs should be directed to:
Leybold USA Inc. 
Attn: STC Service Center 
RMA
7905 Cochran Road Suit 100
Glenwillow, OH 44139

To obtain a Return Material Authorization (RMA) number please contact service.ex@leyold.com or click here.

About Leybold North America
As a pioneer of vacuum technology, Leybold offers a wide range of vacuum components, standardized and fully customized vacuum solutions, complemented by vacuum technology accessories and instrumentation. Our core capabilities center on the development of application- and customer-specific systems for the creation of vacuums and extraction of processing gases.

Contact:
Corrie Freudenstein
(401) 332-9857
corrie.freudenstein@leybold.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leybold-advances-vacuum-system-capabilities-and-relocates-north-american-headquarters-301013673.html

SOURCE Leybold

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
US-Dividenden: Performanceantrieb fürs Depot
14:31
Rohstoffe: Corona – Jetzt trifft es alle
11:00
Natural Gas Output Unfazed by Fall in Investments
10:00
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
09:14
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
08:14
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Experte warnt vor Rücksetzer: Steht ein deutlicher Einbruch am Markt bevor?
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Virussorgen belasten: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI sinkt zeitweise auf Jahrestief -- DAX tiefrot -- Uneinheitliche Tendenz in Asien
LafargeHolcim-Aktie letztlich leichter: LafargeHolcim steigert Gewinn und erreicht Wachstumsziele
Microsoft-Aktie verlustreich: Microsoft kappt Umsatzziel für PC-Geschäft
ABB-Aktie rot: ABB-Sparte will mit Industrierobotern kräftig wachsen
easyJet und IAG streichen Flüge und legen Sparprogramm vor - Aktien verlustreich
Darum legen Franken und Euro zum US-Dollar zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Der Abverkauf an den Börsen ging am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;