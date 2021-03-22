Lexmark Recognized for IT and Manufacturing Leadership Enabled by Its Innovative IoT Platform

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced it has been honored with a 2021 CIO 100 Award by IDG Communications for the second consecutive year, and a Manufacturing Leadership Award by the Manufacturing Leadership Council for the 10th year in a row.

"Our strong submissions this year demonstrate the power of our innovative IoT platform and the exciting ways in which it can produce compelling outcomes for the manufacturing industry, as well as retail and healthcare," said Vishal Gupta, Lexmark senior vice president and chief information and technology officer. "The benefits of our end-to-end platform, which combines IoT, AI and cloud technologies to drive business transformation and optimization, continue to grow."

"The power of our data-driven approach is evident in these projects," said Tonya Jackson, Lexmark senior vice president and chief product delivery officer. "We've seen this in Lexmark's ability to perform closed-loop data analysis across our value chain and meaningfully advance our operational performance and improve the customer experience."

Lexmark was honored with a CIO 100 Award for its Lexmark Product Digital Thread (PDT), which merges streaming IoT data from connected devices in the field with transactional data from legacy enterprise business systems. Creating a live, integrated repository of data across products' end-to-end lifecycle, it provides a single source of truth for business analysis and insight. The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.

The company won a Manufacturing Leadership Award for its outstanding achievement in engineering and production technology for work in chemical toner manufacturing that was enabled by the Lexmark IoT platform. By applying advanced modeling and statistical process control (SPC) methodology, Lexmark was able to make significant improvements to the manufacturing of its chemically produced toner (CPT) for use in electrophotographic printers. Awarded annually, the Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor companies and individual leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing.

Lexmark will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards on Aug. 17-19, 2021, and at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on May 19, 2021.

Lexmark creates innovative IoT- and cloud-enabled imaging technologies that help customers worldwide achieve their vision of print simplicity, security, savings and sustainability.

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership.

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states.

The NAM's world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line.

