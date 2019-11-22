LexisNexis VitalChek Network Inc. Supports the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on its Cross-Country Journey

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year since 1970, the USDA Forest Service has provided a tree from one of our national forests to appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The Carson National Forest in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors will bring this special gift from New Mexico to Washington, D.C. for the 2019 season with support from sponsors, including Permit Wizard (managed by LexisNexis® VitalChek Inc.) as the transportation permit sponsor for the sixth year running.

Under the theme of Delivering Enchantment, the 60-foot tall Blue Spruce was cut on the Questa Ranger District in early November and prepared for the 2,000-mile expedition. The tree's journey to the Capitol includes a series of community celebrations Nov. 11-25 throughout New Mexico and across the U.S. and culminates with the official tree lighting on the West Lawn in early December. Smaller companion trees also will be provided to decorate offices inside of the U.S. Capitol building and other sites throughout Washington, D.C., along with 10,000 handmade ornaments created by residents of New Mexico.

Because the "People's Tree" is so large and extends well beyond standard federal trailer length and load limitations, oversize transportation rules must be followed. Routes are carefully planned early on to avoid hang-ups, and permits are pulled from every state the tree travels through. Permit Wizard's vast knowledge of these requirements and the U.S. transportation system helps ensure this cross-country trip goes without a hitch.

"Permit Wizard is honored to support the 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree tour," said Jeff Piefke, general manager at LexisNexis VitalChek Network Inc., which manages Permit Wizard. "This is a wonderful opportunity for communities across the country to celebrate the start of the holiday season and learn more about our National Forests."

Located in northern New Mexico, the Carson National Forest is one of five national forests in the state and one of the 11 national forests in USDA Forest Service Southwestern Region.

Carson National Forest's 1.5 million acres boast some of the finest mountain scenery in the Southwest. Elevations rise from 6,000 feet to 13,161 feet at Wheeler Peak, the highest in New Mexico. The Carson National Forest has 400 miles of sparkling clean mountain streams and numerous lakes and offers unlimited recreational opportunities throughout all four seasons of the year. Its five wilderness areas encompass 86,193 acres of peace and tranquility.

The mission of the U.S. Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land; provides assistance to state and private landowners; and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world. Public lands the Forest Service manages contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone. Those same lands provide 20 percent of the nation's clean water supply, a value estimated at $7.2 billion per year. For more information, see http://www.fs.fed.us.

