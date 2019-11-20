+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 13:30:00

Lexington Partners Announces Senior Advisor Kenneth Allen to Retire

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Partners ("Lexington"), one of the world's largest and most experienced independent alternative investment managers in the secondary market, today announced that Kenneth Allen AM, a Senior Advisor to the Firm in Australia since 2006, will retire at the end of 2019.

Wilson S. "Wil" Warren, President of Lexington Partners, said, "On behalf of Lexington, I would like to thank Ken Allen for his dedicated service to the Firm for more than 13 years. Over this period, Lexington's presence in this important private equity market has increased significantly, in part due to Ken's deep relationships and market knowledge." Lexington Partners has been an active private equity investor in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region since 2000.

Prior to his role with Lexington, Mr. Allen served a distinguished term from 2001 to 2006 as the Australian Consul-General in New York and is credited with many accomplishments including his involvement with the signing of the Free Trade Agreement between Australia and the United States and his work in technology, media, the arts, and finance.

Before his diplomatic posting, Mr. Allen enjoyed a successful career in global investment banking with The World Bank, Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers, and Macquarie Bank. He has served as Chairman of Talent2 and on the Boards of the NSW Treasury Corporation, the State Bank of New South Wales, the Film Finance Corporation of Australia, Omnicom, Australia Post, and The China Institute in New York. Mr. Allen is a Member of the Order of Australia for service to the business and finance sectors, international relations, and the community through fundraising for charitable organizations. He holds an Honors degree in Economics from the University of Adelaide.

About Lexington Partners 
Lexington Partners is a leading global alternative investment manager primarily involved in providing liquidity to owners of private equity and other alternative investments and in making co-investments alongside leading private equity sponsors.  Lexington Partners is one of the largest independent managers of secondary acquisition and co-investment funds with more than $38 billion in committed capital.  Lexington has acquired more than 3,000 secondary and co-investment interests through over 800 transactions with a total value in excess of $47 billion, including $12 billion of syndications.  Lexington also invests in private investment funds during their initial formation and has committed to more than 400 new funds in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.  Lexington has offices strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative investing – New York, Boston, Menlo Park, London, Hong Kong, Santiago, and Luxembourg.  Lexington also has senior advisors covering Asia, Australia, and the United States. Additional information may be found at www.lexingtonpartners.com.

Media Contact:
Todd Fogarty
Kekst CNC
+1 (212) 521-4854
todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexington-partners-announces-senior-advisor-kenneth-allen-to-retire-300961490.html

SOURCE Lexington Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Konsolidierungsausweitung
11:13
Vontobel: Tesla mit neuem Produktionsstandort in Berlin
10:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
09:21
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
07:14
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Droht nun ein Verkaufssignal? / Swisscom – Steiler kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend verteidigt
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
Medicines Co-Aktie +20%: Novartis angeblich an Medicines Co. interessiert
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Alibaba ermöglicht Bitcoin-Cashback für Kunden
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron erhält von FDA Rare-Pediatric-Disease-Status für Sarizotan
Julius Bär-Aktie stark: Julius Bär steigert verwaltete Vermögen in ersten zehn Monaten
Meyer Burger schliesst Verkauf des Software-Geschäfts ab - Aktie im Plus
Umfrage sieht Verluste für die Union
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwächer -- DAX deutlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Unsicherheit im Handelskonflikt: Heimischer und deutscher Aktienmarkt tiefer. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben zur Wochenmitte ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;