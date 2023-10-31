Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'382 0.6%  SPI 13'576 0.5%  Dow 32'929 1.6%  DAX 14'717 0.2%  Euro 0.9577 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'028 0.4%  Gold 1'995 -0.4%  Bitcoin 31'111 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9021 0.0%  Öl 87.9 -2.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018ABB1222171Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Logitech2575132
Top News
Nachhaltigkeit als Statussymbol: Leonardo DiCaprio investiert in Schweizer Luxus-Uhrenmarke
Ausblick: Pfizer mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Deshalb lehnte Cathie Wood die Arm-Aktie ab - und hatte recht damit
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: OMV stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

31.10.2023 01:23:00

Levy Konigsberg Partner Anna Kull Discusses Sex Abuse Suits Against Albany, Rensselaer County Jails Ahead of Adult Survivors Act Deadline

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Konigsberg Partner Anna Kull appeared on CBS 6 News to discuss lawsuits she's filing against Albany & Rensselaer County jails over the sexual abuse of female inmates, and an important claim deadline under the New York Adult Survivors Act.

Levy Konigsberg Attorney Anna Kull

Anna Kull, a Partner at the nationally recognized trial firm Levy Konigsberg, recently appeared on WRGB CBS 6 News for a segment discussing her firm's work representing women who were sexually abused in local area jails.

Kull, who leads Levy Konigsberg's renowned sexual abuse team, currently represents hundreds of women who claim that they were sexually abused by officers and staff at jails and prisons across New York. And, as an important late-November deadline under the state's historic Adult Survivors Act approaches, Kull and the firm are gearing up to file more than 500 individual lawsuits across the state – including several for women who were abused in Albany and Rensselaer County jails.

As reported by CBS 6, Kull's cases in Albany County and Rensselaer County involve claims of abuse that occurred as recently as 2018 and as long ago as the 1990s – something made possible by a retroactive component of the Adult Survivor Act that eliminates the statute of limitations for previously time-barred civil sex abuse suits.

Kull notes in her interview how these incidents, despite occurring years or decades apart, involve many similar allegations, including reports of staff-on-inmate assault that occurred while female inmates were being escorted to and from facility showers and other areas of the jails, and complaints that a culture of threats and intimidation forced many survivors to stay silent.

As Kull told CBS 6:

"People are scared to come forward for obvious reasons. They are afraid of retaliation and there are no safeguards currently in place, or the ones that are in place are ineffective. They're not keeping people safe. So, women are suffering in silence, essentially. And that's further perpetrating these crimes."

At the core of the suits are allegations that, despite being fully aware of the sexual abuse and violence committed by correctional officers against inmates, jail and county agencies failed to adequately investigate complaints, discipline staff, and otherwise prevent abuse from continuing. The suits also contain documentation that, survivors say, provide evidence about the history and enablement of abuse within the facilities.

You can view the full CBS 6 segment featuring Levy Konigsberg Partner Anna Kull here.

Coverage of Firm's Sex Abuse Suits Intensifies as NY Adult Survivors Act Deadline Approaches

Kull and the Levy Konigsberg legal team have received ample coverage, including cover stories in the NY Daily News and Buffalo News and an article published by Gothamist, of their work representing survivors who were sexually abused in women's jails and prisons across New York – not only because of the sheer number of former female inmates they're helping, but also to alert other survivors that an important legal deadline is fast approaching.

As reported by CBS 6, Kull and her firm are filing these lawsuits under the New York Adult Survivors Act, a ground breaking law enacted in May 2022 that created a temporary one-year window during which survivors of sexual abuse can file civil lawsuits against entities and institutions that failed to protect them. Because this filing window is retroactive, it gives unprecedented opportunities to survivors to file claims regardless of how long ago their abuse occurred.

Now, Kull wants other survivors to know that the Adult Survivors Act deadline is fast approaching and will close on November 24, 2023. Given the limited time left, Kull and her firm are encouraging survivors across New York to reach out for a FREE and confidential consultation.

You can learn more about NY women's prison sexual abuse lawsuits or discuss a potential case by contacting Levy Konigsberg. Visit: www.LevyLaw.com for more information.

Media Contact: Anna Kull, AKull@Levylaw.com

Levy Konigsberg Logo (PRNewsfoto/Levy Konigsberg)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levy-konigsberg-partner-anna-kull-discusses-sex-abuse-suits-against-albany-rensselaer-county-jails-ahead-of-adult-survivors-act-deadline-301972085.html

SOURCE Levy Konigsberg

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

30.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Showreife Wachstumszahlen
30.10.23 BNP Paribas - Die Schweiz auf dem Zinsgipfel
27.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
27.10.23 Bitcoin fällt auf 34.000 Dollar - Anleger im Bitcoin-ETF-Faktencheck
27.10.23 Hunger auf mehr
26.10.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
26.10.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'850.00 18.42
Short 11'050.00 13.62
Short 11'440.28 8.92 61SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'382.19 30.10.2023 17:30:35
Long 9'983.81 19.98 5SSM1U
Long 9'744.02 13.76 T2SSMU
Long 9'331.55 8.96 5SSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro über die 1,06-Dollar-Marke steigt - Auch zum Franken gewinnt der Euro
Massenproduktion gestartet: Tesla drückt bei 4680-Batterien aufs Gas
SNB-Aktie freundlich: Schweizerische Nationalbank will Verzinsung von Sichtguthaben anpassen
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis geht gerichtlich gegen Takeda vor - Forschungserfolg bei Nierenleiden
Clariant-Aktie mit deutlichen Gewinnen: Clariant bleibt trotz schwachem Quartal bei Ausblick für 2023 - Übernahme von Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
UBS-Aktie knapp im Plus: UBS trennt sich von Mehrheitsbeteiligung an UBS Hana Asset Management
Freundlicher Start in eine ereignisreiche Woche: SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Dow Jones steigt letztlich deutlich an -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Aktienauswahl von Ken Fisher: Wo der Milliardeninvestor sein Geld investiert
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams OSRAM sichert sich Millionenbetrag über vermögensbasierte Finanzierungen
Deshalb lehnte Cathie Wood die Arm-Aktie ab - und hatte recht damit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit