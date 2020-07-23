+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 15:31:00

Leviton Launches Robust Online Product Support Center

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today a new online and robust product support center on their website for customers to access at any time. Leviton.com/support is a one-stop resource for contractors or DIYers to watch product installation videos, download instruction sheets, get pro tips and search frequently asked questions. 

"Our customer experience is central to everything we do at Leviton and our website is an online resource that customers can rely upon when installing or researching our products," said Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton President and COO. "Customers want and deserve quick responses from businesses and our online support product center provides self-serve access."

The new support platform encourages self-help for most popular Leviton products, such as how to install videos, compatibility tools to pair the right light bulb with the right dimmer, a competitive comparison tool and where to purchase Leviton products. The center also provides customers FAQs on many popular products, an online chat feature and a toll-free hotline to call for questions related to Leviton's diverse product offering.

"Access to online content is the norm today and we're committed to providing all forms of informative and educational content to help our customers install and ultimately enjoy our products," said David Keller, Vice President, e-Business Marketing and Sales for Leviton. "This new product support center is available 24/7 to answer the most common product questions and we will constantly be updating this site with the latest information for our customers."

To see the new product support center visit www.leviton.com/support.

About Leviton 
Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.comwww.facebook.com/levitonwww.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leviton-launches-robust-online-product-support-center-301098788.html

SOURCE Leviton

