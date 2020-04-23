|
23.04.2020 00:46:00
Levels of Fidelity 2020 event canceled due to COVID-19
BOISE, Idaho, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Levels of Fidelity (LoF) planning committee has canceled the biennial training and simulation conference, originally scheduled for April in Boise, Idaho, USA, due to travel concerns surrounding COVID-19. The event brings together members of the industry, military, and government civilian sectors from over 17 countries.
"For the health and safety of our speakers, exhibitors, and attendees, we have decided that it is best to cancel this year's event entirely," said Max Fenner, LoF president and organizer. "We hope to reschedule the event for 2021 and will update the defense modeling and simulation community as soon as possible."
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levels-of-fidelity-2020-event-canceled-due-to-covid-19-301045742.html
SOURCE Levels of Fidelity 2020
