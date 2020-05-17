LetsGetChecked Testing All Involved in the TaylorMade Driving Relief Event

NEW YORK, May, 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading at-home testing and health insights company, LetsGetChecked, is the company testing all personnel for the coronavirus prior to the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match – taking place this Sunday (May 17, 2020).

To ensure as much money as possible goes to the charity, LetsGetChecked will provide testing services completely free-of-charge.

The event is making the health and safety of those involved the highest priority. LetsGetChecked has worked closely with the event organizers to develop a responsible testing protocol to enable the event to go ahead with confidence, while stressing the importance of continued adherence to social distancing guidelines. Tests were administered by LetsGetChecked's medical team before personnel travelled to the event and testing will take place again, upon arrival, to ensure an extra layer of protection. The samples are analyzed at LetsGetChecked's high complexity CLIA-certified laboratory and the results are tracked and reported back to the individuals who have been tested via a mobile app. Anyone who tests positive or develops symptoms will not be cleared to attend the event.

The event has been organized to raise money to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to raise millions of dollars to help combat the disease. The event will be taking place at the revered Seminole Golf Club in Florida, and will be broadcast by PGA TOUR, NBC Sports and Sky Sports amongst others. No fans or spectators will be admitted to attend.

The event has raised an initial $4 million to fight the pandemic, with the total expected to increase significantly. Donations can be made via the GoFundMe page, and on the day, viewers located in the United States will be able to donate by texting 'DRIVINGRELIEF' to 41-411. Money raised will be donated to the American Nurses Foundation and the CDC Foundation, two organizations helping to lead COVID-19 relief efforts.

LetsGetChecked currently have a coronavirus testing capacity of 50,000 samples a day and are open to speaking with other events and frontline workers who need testing services. Their medical team are available to consult and support in developing 'back to work' plans for organisations wishing to test and keep their workers and community safe. Contact can be made via response@letsgetchecked.com .

Peter Foley, CEO of LetsGetChecked said: "LetsGetChecked is hugely excited to be a part of the TaylorMade Driving Relief. Our testing solution will help make this event and its effort to raise many millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief possible. When we began developing our test for coronavirus we wanted to make a difference in the fight against this pandemic so we're proud to be supporting this fundraising initiative."

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a leading health insights company that allows consumers direct access to a wide range of testing options and clinical services from home. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people to take an active role in their health to live longer, happier lives. By combining health data and diagnostic results, LetsGetChecked provides rich health insights to enable better healthcare decision making. LetsGetChecked tests cover general health, men's health, women's health, and sexual health, and are available nationwide in the US, Canada, and Europe. LetsGetChecked has corporate offices located in New York City and Dublin. For more information, visit www.letsgetchecked.com .

