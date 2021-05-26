SMI 11’306 0.7%  SPI 14’562 0.8%  Dow 34’312 -0.2%  DAX 15’465 0.2%  Euro 1.0969 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’036 0.0%  Gold 1’899 1.0%  Bitcoin 33’994 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8953 -0.2%  Öl 68.6 0.2% 

26.05.2021 00:37:00

Let's Talk Interactive Providing Support for Rural Communities in Need of Telehealth Services and Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many rural communities, the pandemic has exposed a deficit in the quality and availability of healthcare in the United States. Patients in rural areas often have fewer options when it comes to providers, presenting a significant challenge when it comes to accessibility. Let's Talk Interactive(LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions and provider of HIPAA-compliant telehealth software and hardware solutions, is helping communities navigate the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program (DLT). The program provides funding to help overcome the challenges presented by remoteness and low population density.



"Let's Talk Interactive is a full-service telehealth solutions provider with a long history in this field. Recently, we supported rural communities throughout the Florida Panhandle in accessing healthcare after experiencing devastation from Hurricane Michael," says Arthur Cooksey, CEO of LTI. "We're here as a resource and are excited to help organizations in rural areas get up and running and take advantage of this great opportunity towards transforming their access to quality healthcare through telemedicine."

Telemedicine and telehealth capabilities enable providers to administrate access to quality healthcare to patients in rural areas. Even when those patients are fortunate enough to find a general practitioner, finding specialized care for chronic or rare conditions may mean waiting months or even years. Virtual appointments can help to alleviate the burden of traveling long distances, finding childcare, or missing work, helping rural patients ensure better healthcare outcomes.

Those awarded with grant funding can reach out to Let's Talk Interactive at hello@letstalkinteractive.com, or by phone at 844-936-0637 for recommendations and consultative services on how to get started towards building their own telehealth infrastructure.

According to the grant, the "DLT Program provides financial assistance to enable and improve distance learning and telemedicine services in rural areas. DLT grant funds support the use of telecommunications-enabled information, audio and video equipment, and related advanced technologies by students, teachers, medical professionals, and rural residents. These grants are intended to increase rural access to education, training, and health care resources that are otherwise unavailable or limited in scope."

Applications are open now and must be received by June 4, 2021.

For information on eligibility and to apply for the grant, visit https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=331151.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. 

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.


﻿

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

