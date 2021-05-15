SMI 11’121 0.8%  SPI 14’266 0.9%  Dow 34’382 1.1%  DAX 15’417 1.4%  Euro 1.0952 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’017 1.6%  Gold 1’843 0.9%  Bitcoin 44’948 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9016 -0.4%  Öl 68.8 2.6% 
15.05.2021 01:30:00

Letko Brosseau Reiterates its Commitment to Transat A.T. Inc.

MONTREAL, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., an independent investment manager that exercises investment control or direction over approximately 12.4% of the shares of Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Company"), provides the following comments about the Company.

Letko Brosseau has been a shareholder of the Company for many years. Our firm has a long-term investment horizon and views the current challenges the Company faces as temporary. The Company has successfully completed a $700 million financing with the Government of Canada which is expected to provide the resources to deal with the business interruption experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, as Canada completes its national vaccination program against COVID-19, travel will resume.

We are confident that the Company's strong franchise and capable management team will successfully navigate the Company through this crisis.

We therefore remain committed to Transat and will continue to remain a shareholder.

Letko Brosseau is a Canadian independent investment manager founded in 1987. The firm manages assets for institutional investors and private clients.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Letko Brosseau believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Letko Brosseau's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Letko Brosseau does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/letko-brosseau-reiterates-its-commitment-to-transat-at-inc-301291981.html

SOURCE Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14.05.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
14.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.05.21 Hedging-Strategie: Auf Nummer sicher in den Sommer
14.05.21 Marktüberblick: Defensive Werte gesucht
14.05.21 SMI bleibt mögliche Achterbahnfahrt erspart
13.05.21 Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie tiefer - Elon Musk lässt Bitcoin um Tausende Dollar abstürzen: Tesla stoppt Bitcoin-Zahlungen
CureVac-Aktie schnellt deutlich hoch: Starke Immunantwort von Impfstoffkandidaten der 2. Generation
US-Börsen schliessen erholt -- DAX beendet Handel über 15'100 Punkten -- Feiertagspause an der Schweizer Börse -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Gesunder Gewinn, verlässliche Dividende: Nestlé-Aktie überzeugt die Börse
"Sell in May": Sollten Anleger das Wall-Street-Sprichwort befolgen oder ignorieren?
Passagieraufkommen am Flughafen Zürich deutlich unter Vor-Corona-Niveau
SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX gewinnt schlussendlich -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Facebooks Kryptowährung Diem zieht Gesuch für Zahlungssystem bei der Finma zurück - Hautpsitz in die USA verlegt
Amazon stellt 75'000 Mitarbeiter ein - 100 Dollar Impfprämie - Aktie etwas fester
Coinbase-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Coinbase verdient prächtig - Handel mit Dogecoin kommt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit