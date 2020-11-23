Letco Medical, LLC Partners With FedEx® to Provide Free Next Day Delivery on All Customer Orders for the Remainder of 2020

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Letco Medical, LLC ("Letco Med" or "Letco"), a leading global supplier of quality compounding chemicals, supplies, and equipment, announced to its US-based customers a free, next day delivery program for all eligible orders placed through January 1, 2021. Committed to serving the compounding industry, Letco Med partnered with FedEx to improve Letco's already industry-leading delivery program to proactively address record shipping volumes across the US during the upcoming 2020 holiday season. Letco is offering this next day delivery program as a completely free benefit to customers.

Letco Med worked directly with FedEx to forecast anticipated deliveries to Letco's customer network for the remainder of 2020, as package volume throughout the United States will surpass any previous period, primarily driven by consumer and business behaviors related to COVID-19. Gabe Peluso, Letco's Vice President of Operations, said, "Our predictive data modeling and analytics identified the potential for significant service delays, regardless of carrier, based on the exponential increase in small parcel packages expected to be sent via ground and expedited delivery methods."

Letco's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Greg Lake, stated, "The primary goal in implementing a next day delivery program is to ensure our independent pharmacy, hospital, government, and chain store customers receive mission-critical medicines with the fastest delivery possible during these challenging times. With escalating customer and patient needs related to COVID-19 and the annual cold and flu season, coupled with significant holiday season volume increases, we wanted to remove any delivery concerns for our customers. Not that we can ever control outside influences, but at Letco, we are doing our very best to set our customers up for success." Letco Med expects to send 20,000 packages via next day delivery as part of this program, further solidifying Letco Med's unmatched record of best in class products and services to its valued customers who provide lifesaving medications to patients each and every day.

As the leading innovator in the compounding pharmacy supply industry, Letco Med is the preferred partner to compounding pharmacies, enabling them to take full advantage of compounding as a profit center.

About Letco Medical, LLC.

Letco Medical, LLC "Letco Med"), a 100% employee-owned company headquartered in Wayne, PA, is the supply partner of choice for profit-conscious compounding pharmacies everywhere. Letco Med has invested heavily in building a company that can serve the needs of compounding pharmacies today, tomorrow, and into the future, with a full line of products and complementary programs and services. With a dedicated focus on the US compounding market, Letco Med provides a comprehensive portfolio of safe and consistent top-quality chemicals, covering a broad range of therapeutic categories as well as supplies, a deep assortment of dosage forms and delivery systems, pre-made topical bases, capsules, and equipment.

Since its inception in 1993, Letco Med has earned and built a reputation as one of the most innovative companies in the compounding industry. Letco Med focuses on unwavering quality, exemplified by its industry-leading quality assurance programs, stringent quality control procedures, and an unmatched record with the FDA.

