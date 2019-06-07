Lessonly's Brighter Indianapolis Fund Announces Four New Grant Recipients

INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lessonly announced another year of partnerships and giving through its Brighter Indianapolis Fund.

The fund was formed in 2017 when the company decided to give 1% of revenue and massive amounts of volunteer time to organizations in the Indianapolis community. Every year, Lessonly chooses four partner organizations and supports them through financial and volunteer commitments.

"It's rewarding to have the opportunity to give back to the community we call home and to work with each of these fantastic nonprofits," said Katie Townsend, who leads the Brighter Indy Fund and serves as Lessonly's Director of Enterprise Sales. "We're thrilled to increase our impact and help deliver more meaningful learning experiences for children across Indy."

This year's Brighter Indianapolis Fund community partners include:

Big Green is building a national school food culture that promotes youth wellness by connecting kids to real food through a network of Learning Gardens and a food literacy program.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) supports and promotes court-appointed advocates for abused or neglected children in order to provide them with a safe and healthy environment in permanent homes.

Nine13Sports promotes health, wellness, and exercise for local youth by integrating traditional bicycles with technology to provide a turnkey product for youth programs, schools, and other community organizations.

TechPoint Foundation for Youth connects youth-serving organizations, STEM industry, and experiential programs to inspire Indiana's underserved K-12 students to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Lessonly's community impact arm is made possible by its continuous growth and talented employees. Want to join the fun? The company is hiring for customer experience, sales, and product roles. Explore open positions at lessonly.com/hiring or learn more about Brighter Indy at lessonly.com/brighter-indy.

