Less Cancer Hosts Ninth Annual Bicycle Ride Through July 5

WARRENTON, Va., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation struggles with the COVID-19 healthcare crisis, the annual Less Cancer bike ride has gone virtual until July 5 with cyclists all over the country riding their own preferred lengths while raising money to help prevent cancer.

Last year's virtual ride raised more than $100,000 for continuing medical education in cancer prevention for physicians, public health professionals and nurses. Less Cancer founded and annually produces the National Cancer Prevention Workshop in Washington D.C. The University of Virginia School of Medicine provides Continuing Medical Education credits at the event.

"I've set a personal goal to ride 500 miles this month and I hope that as a group we can surpass last year's fundraising totals," said Less Cancer Founder and President Bill Couzens. "In Michigan, I rode from sponsor Shinola Hotel all over downtown Detroit. I also met with up with cyclists from Cowell Family Cancer Center in Traverse City, our historic starting point in years past."

"We have people riding for us as far away as Spain and Holland and a bit closer from Canada, New York to California and several places in between," said Couzens. "We are so grateful to all the cyclists and the people who sponsor them. "

Less Cancer has a strong focus on training those with science and medical backgrounds because they are often the "bridge" that helps individuals and communities to better navigate public health. In the last 18 months, Less Cancer had over 4,000 individuals from 10 countries register for online learning, continuing medical education and certificates.

"We understand not everyone has access to evidence-based public health," added Couzens. "Our primary mission is to find creative ways to reach those "crowded out" by offering public health science and education that addresses chronic health gaps.

Registration for virtual riders is $25. More information for riders and donors can be found at https://www.pledgereg.com/the-less-cancer-bike-ride-america or www.lesscancer.org.

About Less Cancer

Founded in 2004, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as "Less Cancer." The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer, over 50 percent of which are preventable. Less Cancer signifies a new paradigm for addressing cancer, one focused on prevention. This expands traditional treatment-focused approaches, which focus on beating, conquering, or curing cancer. Less Cancer's role is to do all it can to arm communities with content so they can take actions to lower cancer risks.

