12.11.2019 01:38:00

Leslie W. Hardware, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

SILVER SPRINGS, Md., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie W. Hardware, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of medicine as an emergency medical physician.    

Dr. Hardware is a board certified emergency medicine physician who is currently affiliated with The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He has been in the medical industry for over 40 years, specializing in emergency and internal medicine. Emergency medicine is the medical specialty concerned with the care of illnesses or injuries requiring immediate medical attention. Emergency medicine physicians, like Dr. Hardware, care for unscheduled and undifferentiated patients of all ages. As an emergency medicine specialist Dr. Hardware treats a wide range of acute conditions or injuries in the emergency room.

Prior to embarking in his professional career, Dr. Hardware earned his BS in Biology and Chemistry, also minoring in math from Andrews University, MD and then took on an internal medicine residency at Howard University. He obtained his medical degree at Howard University in 1976.          

He is also a board certified in internal medicine and emergency medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM).

Along with an illustrious career in the healthcare profession, Dr. Hardware is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians, on Medical Faculty at George Washington University. Additionally, he was a volunteer teacher in India for two years with George Washington University. Dr. Hardware is also affiliated with Adventist HealthCare Washington Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Hardware would like to dedicate this recognition in memory of his mentor & teacher, John Townshend, MD.

