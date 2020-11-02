SMI 9’792 2.1%  SPI 12’218 1.9%  Dow 26’822 1.2%  DAX 11’788 2.0%  Euro 1.0699 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’020 2.1%  Gold 1’894 0.8%  Dollar 0.9197 0.2%  Öl 39.2 4.7% 

Leslie Odom Jr. Tells Voters To "Wait For It" In Hamilton Song Homage

FLORENCE, Mass., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony and Grammy award-winner Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton'sAaron Burr – teamed up with RepresentUs, a fiercely nonpartisan anti-corruption organization, to remix his iconic Hamilton anthem "Wait for It" in a new public service announcement. Singing a cappella and interspersed with dialogue, the star urges Americans to be patient and wait to get final election results.

(PRNewsfoto/RepresentUs)

In the video, Odom Jr. is joined by everyday Americans – from service members and teachers to firefighters and nurses - as well as Amy Schumer, Ed Helms, Alysia Reiner, Jeri Ryan, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Piper Perabo, all of whom urge the public to wait. The video was created by award-winning Director and Editor Alexander Hammer.

Watch the "Wait for it" PSA here.

With Election Day tomorrow, this message is critical: With a massive increase in mail-in ballots, Americans may not know results in key states for over a week – but many are still expecting results on or shortly after Election Night.

"Look, this is pretty clear. Every American who voted deserves to have their voice heard," said Odom Jr. "In this historic election, millions of you mailed your ballots or dropped them off – and all of you deserve to be counted. It may take time, but your vote is worth waiting for. And I'm willing to wait for it."

President Trump has repeatedly claimed that we must have final results on Election Night, setting up false expectations for millions of Americans and laying the groundwork to try and prematurely stop the vote count.

"Our Founding Fathers led a revolution to secure our right to vote. And many Americans are still fighting it. Our votes are sacred, and counting our votes is solemn. This year, Americans across the political spectrum need to be ready to 'Wait for it,'" said Joshua Graham Lynn, President and Co-Founder of RepresentUs.

RepresentUs, through its VoteSafe and County Every Hero coalitions, has been countering misinformation about voter fraud and pushing public awareness about the need for safe and secure elections, and the critical importance of counting every vote.

RepresentUs is the nation's largest grassroots anti-corruption campaign, bringing together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass anti-corruption laws in cities and states to stop political bribery, end secret money, and fix our broken elections.

CONTACT: press@represent.us

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leslie-odom-jr-tells-voters-to-wait-for-it-in-hamilton-song-homage-301165227.html

SOURCE RepresentUs

