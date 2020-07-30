Leslie Montie Rejoins Wildtree, Will Launch Enhanced Advocate Program This Fall

LINCOLN, R.I., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than two decades of customer satisfaction bringing healthy, organic meal solutions to homes across the country, Wildtree is writing its next chapter by looking to its heritage. Today, the company announced that the original founder, Leslie Montie, has rejoined Wildtree in a full-time capacity and is launching the new direct sales initiative called the Wildtree Advocate Program.

"Wildtree has always been about our passionate community," said Montie. "Our advocates breathe life into our mission by offering a safe, personalized experience for those looking to provide healthy, adventurous meals for their families." The new program will reward advocates for personalizing and sharing curated recipes, videos, and information about Wildtree's products on social media. Those interested in building and growing a sales organization will have the opportunity to do so under the new program.

The new Advocate program will be supported by investments in technology, digital marketing, and the creation of an all-new digital library designed to make sharing Wildtree fun and easy. The Advocate program launches officially in September, but those interested in joining the Founders VIP list can do so by visiting: https://wildtreeadvocate.link/founderslist

Under new ownership since April of 2020, Wildtree is looking to its heritage to point the way forward. "We're thrilled to have Leslie back," said Russell Ray, the new CEO of Wildtree Holdings, LLC. "She brings the knowledge and talent to propel Wildtree to new heights by growing an organization where those passionate about safe and healthy meal options can share their experiences with others in a positive and empowering community."

Like so many American entrepreneurs, Montie started Wildtree out of her kitchen with the heartfelt intention of creating meal solutions for her children with dietary restrictions. Montie realized that this was a challenge and not readily available or cost-effective. "A trip to the grocery store was challenging, and also heartbreaking, as I simply wanted to provide my children with the nourishment they needed without causing them harm," says Montie. "Twenty-five years later, I'm excited to work with our current and future advocates to help them make a difference one meal at a time."

For more information on the Wildtree Advocate Program, please visit: https://wildtreeadvocate.link/founderslist

