Leslie Doggett Industries Acquires Great Dane Trailer Through Truck Enterprises Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Leslie Doggett Industries through its newly acquired Truck Enterprises Group has acquired the privately-held Great Dane Trailer distributor/dealer for El Paso, Laredo and McAllen/Pharr, Texas with territory stretching to Las Cruces, New Mexico. Doggett purchased this business from El Paso's legendary trucking magnate and International Truck dealer, Royal Jones. The purchase price was undisclosed.

This acquisition comes on the heels of Doggett's acquisition of El Paso's Truck Enterprises two weeks ago and Doggett's acquisition of the Freightliner dealerships throughout the State of Arkansas last year. The addition of Great Dane complements Doggett's existing Freightliner and Western Star dealerships in El Paso, Laredo and McAllen/Pharr as they will now sell and service flatbeds, dry freight and refrigerated vans with their over-the-road truck offerings.

SVP of the Doggett Truck Group, Paul Burk, said, "The addition of Great Dane products to Doggett's world‑class lineup allows Doggett to further partner with trucking companies and truck dealers on a measurable and meaningful basis. We are very proud to be partners with Great Dane and expect to have extraordinary growth with their products just as we have had extraordinary growth in our truck (Freightliner), tractor (John Deere), forklift (Toyota), crane (LinkBelt) and auto businesses (Ford)."

Great Dane's history dates back to 1900, having, over those decades, established itself as the transportation solutions leader of today – delivering innovative products and exceptional services that help its trucking customers and employees succeed. Great Dane engineers and builds the industry's premier high-quality trailers and truck bodies, manufacturing 49,000 trailers in 2018. Great Dane's headquarters are in Savannah, Georgia with manufacturing plants throughout North America.

Doggett is a Houston-based diversified heavy equipment dealer for seven first-tier manufacturers (www.DOGGETT.com) that are either number 1 or 2 in their respective industries: John Deere construction and forestry equipment (17 dealerships), Toyota Industrial Equipment - forklifts & material handling (7 dealerships), Freightliner and Western Star on-highway and vocational trucks (9 dealerships), Link Belt Cranes (3 dealerships) , a Ford auto and truck dealership and now Great Dane Trailers (3 dealerships).

About Leslie Doggett Industries and its Doggett Equipment Services Group:

Doggett, founded by Leslie Doggett and Brady Carruth in 1993 with 17 employees, was ranked by the Houston Chronicle in 2019 as Houston's 12th largest private company with annual sales exceeding US $1 billion and 1400+ full-time employees including 500+ factory trained and certified, highly professional technicians. Doggett is a family-owned heavy equipment, highway truck and automotive dealership group without outside investment of any kind.

