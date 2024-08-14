Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Leroy Seafood Group ASA Aktie [Valor: 1113245 / ISIN: NO0003096208]
14.08.2024 17:00:00

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q2 and first half 2024

Leroy Seafood Group ASA
3.50 CHF -9.96%
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q2 2024 on 21 August 2024 at Scandic Flesland Airport hotel in Bergen at 08:45 CET during the event "Vestland på Børs". The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/.  


The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.

A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 14:00 CET on https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


