Lerner and Rowe Support Southern Nevada High School Athletics and Activities as the Presenting Sponsor of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA)

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys has partnered with the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) to become the presenting sponsor of the NIAA Southern Nevada Regional Championships. This is in addition to serving as the official sponsor of all the national anthem performances at each football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, and volleyball championship games.

These sponsorships are a natural fit for Lerner and Rowe, as both Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe are avid sports enthusiasts, as well as firm believers in the valuable life-long lessons teens can learn by taking part in team sports, such as leadership, personal healthcare, discipline, self sacrifice, respect, and teamwork.

Glen Lerner reflects on what he likes most about team sports, "I enjoyed playing team sports in high school and college, and later being part of an adult soccer league. Looking back now, one of my fondest memories was being a member of Duke's 1986 NCAA Division I Men's National Championship soccer team. It's not just because I was part of a winning team. It was how I learned to identify my own strengths and weaknesses and how a strong coach with knowledge and leadership skills can push players to achieve more individually and as part of a team."

Kevin Rowe added, "As a co-founder of one of the largest personal injury law firms in the country, I enjoy 'coaching' my team of lawyers and support staff. I encourage them to give their all to help our clients win, as well as strive to be the best versions of themselves."

The NIAA is a non-profit organization of secondary schools, comprised of 122 member schools, 44,000 student athletes and 1,750 coaches.The association's purpose is to ensure league, regional, and statewide sports activities integrate positively with the educational programs of secondary school students in the state of Nevada. Learn more about NIAA's member schools, board members, and staff at niaa.com.

