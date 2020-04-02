Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Spreads Love, Light, and Positivity by Giving 20 People Each Week a $200 Walmart Gift Card During the COVID-19 Pandemic

PHOENIX, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each Monday and Friday at 3:00 p.m. MST during the COVID-19 pandemic, attorney Kevin Rowe with Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is going live on Facebook to give away $200 Walmart Gift cards to 20 total people each week (10 on Monday and 10 on Friday). The law firm came up with the idea to host a Pay it Forward giveaway as a means to help bring a bit of light and love into the lives of those who could use some extra positivity during these uncertain times. To participate, individuals are asked to send in the name of a person who is going through a rough time right now with a brief description of their circumstances to winners@lernerandrowe.com. The law firm also asks for the individual submitting the entry to include their name and relationship to the nominee.

Lerner and Rowe's spring elves then randomly select 20 nominees from the entries each week. From there, winners will receive a call from Kevin Rowe during each live Facebook event held on Monday and Friday so that he can personally offer his congratulations.

"Our law firm lives by the credo that more can get done when we come together to offer a helping hand. These weekly giveaways are just an extension of us reaching out to help spread light, love, and positivity. People may be feeling extra burdens because of a lost job, health concerns, or other struggles, we just don't know. What we do know is that we have the ability to make a positive impact by connecting with others, sharing a kind word, and offering a small boost to help them feel valued," said Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

All are invited to join in the conversation and fun! Please send in your nominations, block off your calendars for each Monday and Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., and connect live with Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys on Facebook at Lerner and Rowe - Facebook.

