Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Partners with LEAD Southeast for a FREE Back to School - Backpack Giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys continues its support of traditionally underserved students in Nashville by hosting a FREE Back to School - Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, July 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. LEAD Southeast Middle and High School will host the event at their campus (531 Metroplex Dr., Nashville, 37211). One-thousand backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be handed out during the giveaway to help offset costs associated with preparing for the 2019-2020 school year.

There will be free snacks, and musical entertainment to amp up the fun!  

*Back to School is a $27.5 Billion Industry* 

For the 2018-2019 school year, the National Retail Foundation (NRF) shared survey results showing that families with children in elementary through high school spent approximately $152 per child to purchase school supplies. That amount does not include any additional costs associated with buying new clothes, shoes, electronics and other needed items, the estimated total costs associated with back-to-school items purchased in 2018 was projected at $27.5 billion

As a parent of three, attorney Kevin Rowe shares why he believes this Back to School Backpack Giveaway serves an important purpose in Nashville. "I have one child in college and two others who will eventually be following in her footsteps. So, I get that the cost of purchasing school supplies can easily add up, especially in families with multiple children. That is why our team seeks out opportunities to give back to local community members who may need an extra hand making ends meet. Ultimately, we want to try and help alleviate the obstacles for an education." 

Those interested in attending are advised to arrive early as supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. For more information about the Nashville Backpack Giveaway, please contact Cindy Ernst with Lerner and Rowe Gives Back at (615) 333-8888. To learn more about LEAD Public Schools with the Backpack Giveaway, contact Jon Zlock at (615) 974-6975. 

*About LEAD Public Schools* 

For over a decade, LEAD Public Schools in Nashville have provided high-quality and equitable educational opportunities for students in grades 5th-12th. LEAD operates on the belief that all children deserve access to an education that encourages them to succeed in college and in life, no matter their background. As such, three out of the schools six locations are open-enrollment schools and the other three are zoned-enrollment schools; meaning LEAD works in partnership with Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) and the state Achievement School District (ASD)    
Further, the school has an established ETHOS that helps to install respect, accountability, and confidence within each student. This ethos has five elements that are centered around teaching each student not only academics but real-world life skills:  

     I LEAD because… I am COMMITTED, I am COURAGEOUS, I am
     DISCIPLINED, I am SELF-RELIANT, I SERVE OTHERS ... that's who I am. 

Visit leadpublicschools.org to find out even more about the LEAD Public Schools.  

*About Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys* 

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, NewMexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident. 

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

To learn more about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Nashville, please call 615-333-8888. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of its Facebook page.

Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

 

SOURCE Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

