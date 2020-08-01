Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Partners with GAP Ministries to Hand Out 750 Backpacks at Tucson Giveaway

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to announce that their law firm will host a FREE backpack giveaway on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at GAP Ministries (2861 N. Flowing Wells Road, Tucson, AZ 85705) from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. 750 backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be handed out while supplies last. Limitations do apply. The Tucson law firm decided to host the backpack giveaway to help students prepare for the 2020-2021 school year.

The contactless drive-thru will proceed through the GAP Ministries parking lot. Drivers and passengers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles. Drivers will then "pop the trunk" so that backpacks can be placed in vehicle trunks or truck beds. Please note that backpacks will only be provided for the school-aged children riding in the car.

"For 2020, our team continues to actively reinvent the ways we give back and support local communities. We know how much the COVID-19 pandemic has financially affected the lives of many families. As such, we are not cancelling our annual Tucson backpack giveaway, but instead will host a drive-thru event. It is our hope that some of the typical back-to-school expenses will be offset through this giveaway, as well as giving students the needed tools to help them succeed in the 2020-2021 school year," said attorney Kevin Rowe.

Anyone interested in learning more about Lerner and Rowe's Tucson backpack giveaway should contact Cindy Ernst or Christa Luirette by phone at (520) 977-1900. Like Lerner and Rowe on Facebook to learn more about this and future giveaways.

More About Lerner and Rowe

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Tucson, please call 520-977-1990.

