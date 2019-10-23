Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 1,000 FREE Frozen Turkeys at Cicero Community Event Hosted by Vida Abundante Church

CICERO, Ill., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chicago law offices of Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys partner with the Vida Abundante Church to host a FREE 1,000 turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 16th. Families are invited to stop by the church located at 1819 S. 54th Ave., Cicero, IL 60804 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to pick up a frozen turkey and a drawstring bag stuffed with side fixings while supplies last! Additionally, there will be snacks, refreshments, music, and giveaways.

Attorney Glen Lerner shares the following reasons for why the law firms give back:

"Our legal team has so many reasons to be thankful, which is why we feel compelled to pay our blessings forward by giving back and assisting disadvantaged community members. We do this through our charitable outreach efforts, as well as by providing around the clock legal assistance. Furthermore, we look for new opportunities to foster relationships with local organizations and groups like the Vida Abundante Church because we know that by joining our resources we can reach further and do more for people in need."

To learn more about Lerner and Rowe's Cicero, IL FREE frozen turkey giveaway, go to lernerandrowe.com/turkey-giveaways/. Or, please visit our Facebook page, call 312-590-2634, or email Arianna Baiz at abaiz@lernerandrowe.com.

More and Lerner and Rowe

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Illinois, Arizona, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Chicago, please call 708-222-2222. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

SOURCE Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys