11.01.2020 11:05:00

Lerner and Rowe Honor the Memory of Dana Marshall-Bernstein by Supporting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's Inaugural Courage Ball

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is honored to pay tribute to the memory of Dana Marshall-Bernstein by supporting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's inaugural Courage Ball. This special evening takes place on January 17, 2020 at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas (3960 S. Las Vegas Blvd.). Guests are invited to arrive early at 6:00 p.m. for cocktails and socializing prior to joining the main program at 7:00 p.m.

According to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, more than 3.1 million Americans suffer from Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and other digestive diseases.

During the Courage Ball, distinguished honorees will be recognized for their contributions in supporting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's mission to find a cure for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.

"As a parent, I can only empathize with those who lose a child well before their life story should end. That is why I believe the Courage Ball is an excellent way to pay tribute to the memory of Dana Marshall-Bernstein. Her voice will continue on through her family, friends, and those who dedicate their time and resources to help cure and fight Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and other digestive diseases," said Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

The law offices of Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys encourage others to join them in supporting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's mission. To learn more about Courage Ball sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales, please visit https://crohnscolitisfoundation.org/courage-ball-0.

More About Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Las Vegas, please call 702-877-1500. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

SOURCE Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
10.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10.01.20
Entspannung am Ölmarkt möglicherweise etwas voreilig
10.01.20
SMI kann erneut nicht Schritt halten
09.01.20
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
mehr
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche, Novartis & Co.: Böses Omen für den europäischen Pharmasektor?
Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
ABB baut in US-Transformer-Werk Stellen ab
Basilea-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Umsatz im 2019 gesteigert
Analyst optimistisch für Tesla: Neues Kursziel bei über 500 US-Dollar
Boeing-Aktie gibt ab: Mitarbeiter lästern über Firmenkultur und Regulierer
AEVIS VICTORIA übernimmt vom Kanton Bern 35 Prozent am Hôpital du Jura bernois - Aktie volatil
SMI geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
SNB erwartet für 2019 Gewinn von knapp 50 Milliarden Franken
KW 2: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Anleger am Schweizer Aktienmarkt gingen am Freitag in Deckung, während sich der deutsche Leitindex letztendlich ebenfalls zurückhaltend präsentierte. An den US-Börsen ging die Rekordjagd weiter. Die asiatischen Börsen beruhigten sich nach einer wechselhaften Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;