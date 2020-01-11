Lerner and Rowe Honor the Memory of Dana Marshall-Bernstein by Supporting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's Inaugural Courage Ball

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is honored to pay tribute to the memory of Dana Marshall-Bernstein by supporting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's inaugural Courage Ball. This special evening takes place on January 17, 2020 at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas (3960 S. Las Vegas Blvd.). Guests are invited to arrive early at 6:00 p.m. for cocktails and socializing prior to joining the main program at 7:00 p.m.

According to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, more than 3.1 million Americans suffer from Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and other digestive diseases.

During the Courage Ball, distinguished honorees will be recognized for their contributions in supporting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's mission to find a cure for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.

"As a parent, I can only empathize with those who lose a child well before their life story should end. That is why I believe the Courage Ball is an excellent way to pay tribute to the memory of Dana Marshall-Bernstein. Her voice will continue on through her family, friends, and those who dedicate their time and resources to help cure and fight Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and other digestive diseases," said Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

The law offices of Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys encourage others to join them in supporting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's mission. To learn more about Courage Ball sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales, please visit https://crohnscolitisfoundation.org/courage-ball-0.

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Las Vegas, please call 702-877-1500.

