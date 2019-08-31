Lerner and Rowe Gives Back Remember the Heroes of 9/11 by Becoming the $10K Title Sponsor for MAM's Freedom Breakfast

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Gives Back is thrilled to announce their foundation is the $10K title sponsor of Military Assistance Mission's (MAM) sixth annual 9/11 Freedom Breakfast on September 6, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch. During the breakfast, community members will come together to commemorate the sacrifices made on 9/11 and to ensure that the many heroes that emerged that day will not be forgotten. Attendees will also get to hear a first-hand recounting of events from a retired and decorated member of the FDNY, Timothy Brown.

"I became a member of MAM's board of directors partly because of how the organization supports and recognizes those who frequently put their lives out on the line, protecting us from harm. The 9/11 Freedom Breakfast, for instance, offers an amazing opportunity to remember heroes from that tragic day, as well as increasing awareness about all of the beneficial services offered by MAM," stated attorney Kevin Rowe. "I invite anyone who wants to take part in this memorable morning to buy a ticket now."

Tickets start at just $100 per person and may be purchased online. To learn even more about the 9/11 Freedom Breakfast, please contact Justin Bango with MAM at 602-246-6429, or justin(at)azmam.org.

More About Lerner and Rowe

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Phoenix, please call 602-977-1900. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

SOURCE Lerner and Rowe Gives Back