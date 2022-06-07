Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Decision of Summing Up the Exercise of the Preemptive Right

|
On 06 June 2022, Chief Executive Officer of Lenta IPJSC made the following decision:
Information about the issued shares:
The issuer is Lenta International Public Joint-Stock Company (Lenta IPJSC)
Additional share issue registration number 1-01-16686-A-001D was registered by the Bank of Russia on 14 April 2022
Issued shares number and par value: Twenty-three million five hundred and ninety thousand seven hundred and ninety-five (23,590,795) shares with a par value of RUB 0.0912632 each.
Share placement price (including when placing shares to persons holding the preemptive right to acquire): One thousand eighty-seven rubles (RUB 1,087) per One (1) share.
Method of shares placement: private placement
Validity period of the preemptive right to acquire the placed additionally issued ordinary shares: from 19 April 2022 through 2 June 2022, i.e., Forty-five (45) days upon publication of the notice of pre-emptive right to acquire the placed securities on the website of Lenta IPJSC at http://www.lentainvestor.com/ru/investors/information-disclosure on the Internet (posted on 18 April 2022).
Number of shares of Lenta IPJSC actually placed while exercising the preemptive right to acquire the additional shares: Zero (0) shares.
Total number of additionally issued shares of Lenta IPJSC remaining unplaced after exercising the preemptive right to acquire the placed additional shares and subject to private placement: Twenty-three million five hundred and ninety thousand seven hundred and ninety-five (23,590,795) shares.