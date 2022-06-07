Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Decision of Summing Up the Exercise of the Preemptive Right

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)

Press release | St. Petersburg | 7 June 2022 Lenta IPJSC Announces the Decision of Summing Up the Exercise of the Preemptive Right St. Petersburg, Russia, 7 June 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA & LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the decision of summing up the exercise of the preemptive right to acquire an additional issue of ordinary shares placed privately. Brief description of the event (action) The decision of summing up the exercise of the preemptive right to acquire an additional issue of ordinary shares placed privately made by the Chief Executive Officer of Lenta IPJSC on 06.06.2022 (additional share issue registration number 1-01-16686-A-001D, date of additional issue state registration 14.04.2022). Name of the authorized administrative body (authorized official), decision date and content On 06 June 2022, Chief Executive Officer of Lenta IPJSC made the following decision: Information about the issued shares: The issuer is Lenta International Public Joint-Stock Company (Lenta IPJSC) Additional share issue registration number 1-01-16686-A-001D was registered by the Bank of Russia on 14 April 2022 Issued shares number and par value: Twenty-three million five hundred and ninety thousand seven hundred and ninety-five (23,590,795) shares with a par value of RUB 0.0912632 each. Share placement price (including when placing shares to persons holding the preemptive right to acquire): One thousand eighty-seven rubles (RUB 1,087) per One (1) share. Method of shares placement: private placement Validity period of the preemptive right to acquire the placed additionally issued ordinary shares: from 19 April 2022 through 2 June 2022, i.e., Forty-five (45) days upon publication of the notice of pre-emptive right to acquire the placed securities on the website of Lenta IPJSC at http://www.lentainvestor.com/ru/investors/information-disclosure on the Internet (posted on 18 April 2022). Number of shares of Lenta IPJSC actually placed while exercising the preemptive right to acquire the additional shares: Zero (0) shares. Total number of additionally issued shares of Lenta IPJSC remaining unplaced after exercising the preemptive right to acquire the placed additional shares and subject to private placement: Twenty-three million five hundred and ninety thousand seven hundred and ninety-five (23,590,795) shares. For further information, please contact: Lenta Tatyana Vlasova

Head of Investor Relations

tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com EM (International Media Inquiries)

Lenta@em-comms.com Lenta

Mariya Filippova

Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs

maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russias largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and convenience stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia with more than 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

