12.10.2022 18:00:07

Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

Lenta
1.00 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

12-Oct-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 12 October 2022

 

 

Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

 

 

St. Petersburg, Russia, 12 October 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 14 October 2022.

The agenda of the meeting:

  1. Approval of transaction of the LLC Lenta.
  2. Approval of the resolution on voluntary liquidation of the LLC Vostorg.

 

For further information, please contact:

Lenta
Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com 

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The Company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russias largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The Company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of June 30, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 555 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.78 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The Company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

 
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
Sequence No.: 194161
EQS News ID: 1462393

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1462393&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

