Lenta Aktie [Valor: 23673320 / ISIN: US52634T2006]
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

Lenta
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

17-May-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 17 May 2022

 

 

Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

 

 

St. Petersburg, Russia, 17 May 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 16 May 2022.

The agenda of the meeting:

  1. Appointment of corporate secretary of the Company
  2. Delegation of the matter referred to the Companys Board of directors to its general director
  3. On the appointment of the Secretary of the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the Meeting)
  4. On the approval of the agenda of the Meeting
  5. On the nomination of the candidates for election as members of the Board of directors of the Company
  6. On the nomination of candidates for the Board of Directors of the Company on the proposal of shareholders holding in aggregate not less than 2% (two percent) of the Companys voting shares
  7. On the approval of the form and text of the notification on the holding of the Meeting, on the determination of the procedure for notifying persons entitled to participate in the Meeting about holding the Meeting
  8. On approval of the list of information (materials) to be provided to the persons entitled to participate in the Meeting in preparation for the Meeting and the procedure for providing the same
  9. On determining the date and procedure for sending ballots to persons entitled to vote at the Meeting
  10. On approval of the form and text of the ballot for voting at the Meeting
  11. On determining the wording of the resolutions on the issues on the agenda of the Meeting which shall be submitted electronically (in the form of electronic documents) to the nominee shareholders registered in the Companys shareholder register
  12. On approval of recommendations to the Meeting on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors
  13. On recommendation to the Meeting concerning declaration and payment of dividends

 

For further information, please contact:

Lenta
Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com 

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russias largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

 
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
Sequence No.: 162302
EQS News ID: 1354627

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1354627&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

