Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’341 0.7%  SPI 18’352 0.6%  Dow 49’462 1.0%  DAX 24’892 0.1%  Euro 0.9297 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’932 0.1%  Gold 4’494 1.1%  Bitcoin 74’147 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7953 0.4%  Öl 60.6 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018VAT31186490Bayer10367293ExxonMobil808963Stadler Rail217818
Top News
Investieren in grüne ETFs: Chancen und Risiken
Fidelity-Ausblick 2026: Diese Qualitätsaktien trotzen unsicheren Zeiten
NVIDIA-Aktie als Massstab: Mizuho sieht Parallelen bei Quantencomputing-Werten
Tesla-Aktie: Wedbush-Analyst Dan Ives warnt vor entscheidender Phase - Musk nimmt Robotaxis 2026 in den Fokus
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Motorola Solutions Aktie 12117355 / US6200763075

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.01.2026 03:34:22

Lenovo And Motorola Unveil Qira AI Super Agent, New Flagship Devices, And Expanded AI Portfolio

Motorola Solutions
304.87 CHF -0.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - At Tech World @ CES 2026, Lenovo showcased its boldest vision yet for Hybrid AI, unveiling Lenovo and Motorola Qira, a unified personal AI super agent designed to work seamlessly across PCs, smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Qira embodies Lenovo's vision of "one AI, multiple devices," delivering context-aware assistance and orchestrating tasks across ecosystems to elevate productivity, creativity, and connection.

Lenovo also expanded its AI PC portfolio with Intel, introducing new Aura Edition devices powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The lineup includes ThinkPad X1 Aura Edition laptops, Yoga Series Aura Edition consumer PCs, and distinctive all-in-one desktops, all featuring adaptive intelligence, proactive support, and cross-device sharing.

Motorola strengthened its premium smartphone portfolio with two flagship AI devices: the motorola razr fold, featuring an expansive 8.1-inch display and advanced creator tools, and the motorola signature, the brand's most refined smartphone with four 50MP AI-powered cameras and seven years of OS and security updates. In partnership with FIFA, Motorola also introduced the razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition, inspired by the tournament's official brand and offering exclusive AI experiences.

Beyond devices, Lenovo announced breakthrough AI-native concepts, new ThinkSystem and ThinkEdge inferencing servers, and expanded Hybrid AI Advantage services. Collaborations with FIFA, Formula 1, and entertainment partners highlight how Lenovo's AI solutions are transforming industries and delivering immersive experiences for fans worldwide.

Nachrichten zu Motorola Solutions Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?