Lennar Is Now Selling At Everything's Included® Townhome Collection In Oceanside's St. Cloud Masterplanned Community

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the model Grand Opening of The Collection at St. Cloud, a brand new collection of upscale townhomes situated within the gated St. Cloud masterplanned community and minutes from the beaches, shopping and award-winning schools of Oceanside, California. Home shoppers are invited to tour four stunning model homes and experience the amenity-rich St. Cloud lifestyle during a grand opening celebration being held Saturday, March 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Festivities include the Habit Burger truck, a bounce house and face painting.

"The Collection at St. Cloud provides home shoppers with an optimal location that provides comfortable, connected, upscale living in the heart of the Oceanside community," said Bill Ostrem, San Diego Division President for Lennar. "The community combines thoughtfully-designed living spaces with the upscale amenities of the wonderful St. Cloud community. Plus, residents will be just minutes from the area's natural oceanside wonders and world-class destinations."

The Collection at St. Cloud offers five distinctive townhome designs ranging from 1,322 to 2,218 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each home features welcoming open concept floorplans with generous living areas and modern kitchens designed for entertaining, popular first-floor bedrooms, luxurious master suites and upper decks or balconies depending upon the floorplan. Pricing begins in the low $500,000s.

All townhomes also feature Lennar's signature Everything's Included® platform, which provides Lennar's most popular options and upgrades in the base price of the home. At The Collection at St. Cloud, this includes contemporary Spanish and Tuscan-style architecture and over $25,000 in included value with features such as quartz counters, GE® Profile and Energy Star appliances, designer-selected faucets and cabinetry, and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home connectivity with integrated home automation and built-in wireless access points for strong and consistent coverage in every room.

Residents at The Collection at St. Cloud will enjoy residents-only access to The Cabana Club, a community hub featuring a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, fitness room and meeting room. They are also a short drive to Oceanside's most popular beaches and community parks, and minutes from premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations such as The Shoppes at Carlsbad.

Nearby Interstates 5 and 15, and California State Routes 76 and 78, easily connect residents to the greater San Diego area, including major employment corridors and world-renowned destinations such as the Gaslamp District, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo and San Diego Bay. For children living within the community, The Collection at St. Cloud is part of the Oceanside Unified School District and within walking distance of Ivy Ranch Elementary School and Martin Luther King Middle School.

For more on The Collection at St. Cloud, visit the community at 4366 Pacifica Way, Oceanside, California, 92056 or call 949-751-8951. Additional information is available online at the The Collection at St. Cloud Community Website or at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-is-now-selling-at-everythings-included-townhome-collection-in-oceansides-st-cloud-masterplanned-community-300821106.html

SOURCE Lennar Corporation