Lennar Announces Grand Opening Of Luxurious Single-Family Home Community Situated In The Heart Of Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of Eko Blok, a stunning collection of just 30 upscale, single-family homes, situated at Crown Point, a prime Pacific Beach location in San Diego, California. Eko Blok features six unique two- and three-story, contemporary home designs to choose from. With thoughtful features such as large patios, courtyards and rooftop decks, in most floorplans, the community provides the ideal backdrop to enjoy the quintessential Southern California lifestyle. Two beautiful new model homes will debut Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28. Interested home shoppers should visit www.lennar.com/sd to connect with an Internet Sales Counselor and schedule an appointment to tour the home with a New Home Consultant or schedule a self-guided tour. For more information call (858) 465-6065.

"Pacific Beach is one of the most highly sought-after locales in Southern California and we are delighted to introduce luxury home designs to create a winning combination for home shoppers," said Bill Ostrem, San Diego Division President for Lennar. "Residents will enjoy an unparalleled beach location, just blocks from Mission Bay, and a host of outdoor activities including sailing, boating and paddle boarding."

Eko Blok features six thoughtfully-designed floorplans with contemporary exterior styles that blend to create a beautiful street scene. The homes range from 1,655 to 1,776 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms. The floorplans feature spacious living areas with spa-like master suites and upscale features for entertaining including large patios, gourmet kitchens and upper decks in most floorplans. Pricing begins in the high $1.2 million. Plus, residents will enjoy no Mello Roos and no HOA fees.

Each floorplan will incorporate innovative design details and Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program which provides customers with a high level of standard features already included in the base price of the homes. All homes are Wi-Fi Certified and engineered for whole-home connectivity with included features like the Ring Pro video doorbell, Ecobee Smart thermostat, Schlage Encode and Wi-Fi smart lock.

Eko Blok residents will enjoy an ideal location just blocks from the beach and outdoor recreational activities such as sailing boating and paddle boarding. Pacific Beach offers a variety of restaurants and shops within walking distance. Residents will also enjoy proximity to the many grocery stores, shopping destinations and entertainment attractions that dot San Diego's coastline, all of which are easily accessible via nearby Interstates 5 and 15, and State Route 56.

Eko Blok is located at 740 Hornblend Street, Suite 101, San Diego, CA, 92109. Interested home shoppers should visit www.lennar.com/sd to connect with an Internet Sales Counselor and schedule an appointment to tour the home with a New Home Consultant or schedule a self-guided tour. For more information call (858) 465-6065.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of the Company's homes and, through Lennar Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

