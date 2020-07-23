+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 21:30:00

LenelS2 Offers Healthy Buildings Solutions to Enable Touchless Access, Occupancy Management and More

PITTSFORD, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As people around the world adjust to a new normal, the health and efficiency of our buildings – and how they influence personal health – is critically important. Today, LenelS2 announces its portfolio of solutions, part of Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program, designed to help protect people and assets, and to help optimize building health and efficiency. LenelS2, a global leader in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

"As businesses and schools reopen, organizations need to be confident in their ability to protect the health and safety of building occupants, and building occupants need to trust that they will be protected," said Jeff Stanek, president, LenelS2. "Solutions from LenelS2 can help end users provide healthier and safer workspaces as they begin to welcome people back to their facilities."

LenelS2 solutions that are part of Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program enable touchless access, occupancy management, enhanced access control and proactive screening, allowing organizations to operate more safely and efficiently. Current offerings include:

Touchless Access allows building occupants to eliminate a significant number of access touch points through the implementation of industry-leading BlueDiamond mobile credentialing technology.

Occupancy Management and Enhanced Access Control leverages data and controls building access. Example tools include monitoring and enforcing occupancy requirements, providing access reports to support contact tracing, and implementing building entry controls to facilitate site-specific screening protocols.

Proactive Screening Solutions through access control offerings make it possible for employees and visitors to self-assess their health and wellness through web- and email-based tools before requesting access to a building.

LenelS2 can help upgrade facilities with the appropriate package of solutions based on an organization's applications across a wide variety of verticals and requirements. In support of Carrier's BluEdge tiered service offering, LenelS2 Advanced Services is also offering solution packages that consist of Core for safe entry, Enhance to include post-entry building occupancy and Elite to include advanced access control tools and consultative services.     

For more information, view this video on LenelS2's solutions to healthy buildings.

About LenelS2
LenelS2 is a global leader in advanced physical security solutions, including access control, video surveillance and mobile credentialing. Our technology includes web-based and mobile applications enhanced by cloud-based services. Incorporating open architecture, LenelS2 provides scalable, unified security management solutions to customers ranging from global enterprises to small- and mid-size businesses. Easy to install and use, LenelS2 products are supported by an experienced, responsive team dedicated to providing exceptional service. LenelS2 serves segments worldwide including corporate, education, healthcare and government. LenelS2 is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit LenelS2.com or follow LenelS2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.  

Contact:       
Stephanie Duvall
860-614-0783 
stephanie.duvall@carrier.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lenels2-offers-healthy-buildings-solutions-to-enable-touchless-access-occupancy-management-and-more-301099094.html

SOURCE LenelS2

