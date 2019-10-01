+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
LendKey Promotes Christian Widhalm to Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendKey, the leading lending-as-a-service platform for banks and credit unions, announced today that it has named Christian Widhalm to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Mr. Widhalm will oversee all revenue-generating functions, with a focus on driving continued growth and enhancing profitability.

Mr. Widhalm joined LendKey in 2010 and most recently was Senior Vice President for Lender Partnerships, where he was instrumental in increasing LendKey's network of bank and credit union lenders to over 300 partners.

"Christian Widhalm has been a key member of our leadership team as we developed LendKey into a premier lending-as-a-service platform, and his ability to build strong working relationships with a growing number of high quality lending institutions has been vital to LendKey's success," said Vince Passione, CEO and Founder of LendKey. "In his new role, Christian will focus on all the revenue components needed to propel LendKey's continued growth and performance."      

LendKey recently surpassed $3 billion in loan originations for its lending partners, who use the company's turnkey digital lending solutions to expand their product offerings across multiple asset classes to target prime borrowers.

"LendKey has been a pioneer in creating an innovative digital lending platform that combines robust technology, an exceptional user experience, and unique lender partnerships," noted Mr. Widhalm. "I look forward to helping the company reach its exciting potential in my new role."

Prior to joining LendKey, Mr. Widhalm held Marketing positions in several sports-related organizations, and began his career working in partner sponsorships with Major League Baseball. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Syracuse University.

About LendKey

LendKey delivers seamless technology, servicing, and support that financial institutions need to establish a strong digital lending presence and build lifetime relationships with prime borrowers. Lenders optimize their offerings by drawing upon LendKey's demand generation, online decisioning and loan origination engines, loan servicing, compliance expertise, and proprietary balance sheet options. Founded in 2009, LendKey works with hundreds of credit unions and banks that have collectively deployed over $3.2 billion in education and home improvement loans. Visit lendkey.com/lend for more information. 

Contact: Shaina Lamb, 646-808-3731, shaina@dlpr.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendkey-promotes-christian-widhalm-to-chief-revenue-officer-300928873.html

SOURCE LendKey

