13.05.2021 21:05:00

Lendistry Adds Four Top Executive Trailblazers to Its Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendistry, a minority-led and technology-enabled small business and commercial real estate lender headquartered in a Los Angeles Opportunity Zone, announced today that its executive team is four members stronger. Lendistry prides itself on a culture of mission-fueled overachievement, and each one of these additions to its leadership team will elevate the fintech lender's ability to serve small businesses in underserved communities across the country.

Lendistry CEO, Everett K. Sands, says, "Lendistry is pleased to add these outstanding individuals to our team of rock stars!"

Heading up operations as Lendistry's new Chief Operations Officer, Scharrell Jackson has over 20 years of experience leading teams to outperform all expectations at firms including Squar Milner and more recently, BPM LLP. Jackson has a well-honed, holistic approach to operations that results in sustainable business practices, scalability, and financial profitability. 

Jackson is also Founder and CEO of Leadership in Heels Women Speaker Series, through which she motivates, educates and equips women to see themselves as unapologetic leaders. 

Jason Haase has come on board as Lendistry's new Chief Financial Officer. Haase brings with him expertise in technology and financial services that spans from startups to Fortune 500 companies, with a focus on financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, and team building. 

With a dynamic history of roles from Co-Founder, to CFO, to Managing Partner, Haase comes to Lendistry after serving as CFO at ePreop, now part of Provation, where he oversaw all administrative activities and supported considerable company growth.

Before joining Lendistry as its Chief Marketing Officer, Joseph Kerwin spent 18 years in B2B marketing leadership roles at Wells Fargo, in addition to overseeing all aspects of marketing at tech and fintech startups. 

An in-depth knowledge of business operations and management strategies gives Kerwin a nuanced approach to communications and brand identity. Kerwin's creative approach to brand evolution in a high-performing organization is the perfect fit for Lendistry and its nonprofit partner, The Center by Lendistry.

As Lendistry's new Chief Technology Officer, Karthik Ramaswamy has over 18 years of experience driving the development of high-performance software products. Most recently, Ramaswamy served as VP of Framework Engineering and Digital Banking at American Express, then Chief Architect of Digital Platforms at JP Morgan, where he oversaw the architecture of API and data frameworks at the firm's Central Investment Bank. 

As the only fintech Community Development Financial Institution, Lendistry trusts the growth and evolution of its proprietary technology to Ramaswamy's self-proclaimed maniacal attention to detail.

This vanguard of accomplished leaders is taking the helm on the Lendistry team in a time of great momentum as Lendistry rises to the challenge of helping locally-owned businesses weather the pandemic. 

About Lendistry
Lendistry (Lendistry.com) is a minority-led and technology-enabled small business and commercial real estate lender with Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certification. Lendistry ranks second nationwide in SBA Community Advantage lending, providing responsible financing to small business owners and their underserved communities. Lendistry is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and is headquartered in a Los Angeles Opportunity Zone. In 2020, Lendistry provided Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to small businesses in all 50 states and was selected by the State of California to administer the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, which distributed grants to small businesses that lost significant revenues during the pandemic. Lendistry and its nonprofit partner organization, The Center by Lendistry, are dedicated to providing economic opportunities and progressive growth for underserved urban and rural small business borrowers and their communities. 

Media Contact:
Kate Kearns
kate.kearns@lendistry.com

﻿

