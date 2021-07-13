LendingTree Foundation Launches Signature Giving Program, the LendaHand Alliance Cohort

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In efforts to transform the corporate giving model, the LendingTree Foundation today announced the launch of its signature philanthropy program, the LendaHand Alliance Cohort: a three-year program for 10 Charlotte-based nonprofits designed to maximize community impact through trust-based philanthropy and meaningful relationships.

The inaugural 2021-23 LendaHand Alliance Cohort includes:

ArtPop Street Gallery

Charlotte Is Creative

Charlotte Rescue Mission

Common Wealth Charlotte

Digi-Bridge

Do Greater Charlotte

Dottie Rose Foundation

Freedom Communities

The Relatives

West Side Community Land Trust

"A central goal throughout the Foundation's philanthropic efforts has been to make a direct one-to-one impact," said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. "In 2012, LendingTree began giving employees $200 during the holiday season to donate directly to those in need as a way to lend a helping hand and to engage employees to experience the gift of giving. The LendaHand Alliance is an extension of this idea and enables the Foundation to greatly expand our reach by elevating the efforts of other community organizations in an innovative format."

Powered by a $3.75 million investment from the LendingTree Foundation, cohort members will receive funds each year in order to meet their greatest areas of need -- but the program goes beyond simply writing a check. By holding quarterly cohort meetings, members will also gain access to the Foundation''s business expertise and social capital, while developing lasting relationships with each other for greater collaboration.

"Our goal is for the Foundation to serve as the "angel funders" of the nonprofit community by empowering emerging, founder-led nonprofits, as well as a few larger organizations that pivoted their philanthropy model to accommodate evolving needs post-pandemic," said April Whitlock, executive director of the LendingTree Foundation. "These organizations are already making a big impact in Charlotte, and we're excited to help them expand their reach."

The inaugural LendaHand Alliance Cohort members were selected based on the Foundation's four pillars of homeownership, upward mobility, financial wellness and entrepreneurship and innovation. Geographic location was also prioritized in efforts to serve all areas of the Charlotte community.

About The LendingTree Foundation

The LendingTree Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to amplifying economic opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities. Centered around four pillars, the Foundation's efforts focus on financial wellness, entrepreneurship and innovation, upward mobility, and homeownership. For more information about The LendingTree Foundation, please visit https://www.lendingtree.com/lp/lendingtreefoundation.html

