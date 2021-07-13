SMI 12’057 -0.2%  SPI 15’505 -0.2%  Dow 34’996 0.4%  DAX 15’801 0.1%  Euro 1.0854 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’094 0.0%  Gold 1’810 0.2%  Bitcoin 30’238 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9169 0.2%  Öl 75.5 0.4% 
13.07.2021 13:45:00

LendingTree Foundation Launches Signature Giving Program, the LendaHand Alliance Cohort

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In efforts to transform the corporate giving model, the LendingTree Foundation today announced the launch of its signature philanthropy program, the LendaHand Alliance Cohort: a three-year program for 10 Charlotte-based nonprofits designed to maximize community impact through trust-based philanthropy and meaningful relationships.

LendaHand Alliance Cohort powered by the LendingTree Foundation

The inaugural 2021-23 LendaHand Alliance Cohort includes:

  • ArtPop Street Gallery
  • Charlotte Is Creative
  • Charlotte Rescue Mission
  • Common Wealth Charlotte
  • Digi-Bridge
  • Do Greater Charlotte
  • Dottie Rose Foundation
  • Freedom Communities
  • The Relatives
  • West Side Community Land Trust

"A central goal throughout the Foundation's philanthropic efforts has been to make a direct one-to-one impact," said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. "In 2012, LendingTree began giving employees $200 during the holiday season to donate directly to those in need as a way to lend a helping hand and to engage employees to experience the gift of giving. The LendaHand Alliance is an extension of this idea and enables the Foundation to greatly expand our reach by elevating the efforts of other community organizations in an innovative format."

Powered by a $3.75 million investment from the LendingTree Foundation, cohort members will receive funds each year in order to meet their greatest areas of need -- but the program goes beyond simply writing a check. By holding quarterly cohort meetings, members will also gain access to the Foundation''s business expertise and social capital, while developing lasting relationships with each other for greater collaboration.

"Our goal is for the Foundation to serve as the "angel funders" of the nonprofit community by empowering emerging, founder-led nonprofits, as well as a few larger organizations that pivoted their philanthropy model to accommodate evolving needs post-pandemic," said April Whitlock, executive director of the LendingTree Foundation. "These organizations are already making a big impact in Charlotte, and we're excited to help them expand their reach."

The inaugural LendaHand Alliance Cohort members were selected based on the Foundation's four pillars of homeownership, upward mobility, financial wellness and entrepreneurship and innovation. Geographic location was also prioritized in efforts to serve all areas of the Charlotte community.

For more information about each cohort member, please click here.

About The LendingTree Foundation
The LendingTree Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to amplifying economic opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities. Centered around four pillars, the Foundation's efforts focus on financial wellness, entrepreneurship and innovation, upward mobility, and homeownership. For more information about The LendingTree Foundation, please visit https://www.lendingtree.com/lp/lendingtreefoundation.html

MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Greuling
megan@lendingtreenews.com 

LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingtree-foundation-launches-signature-giving-program-the-lendahand-alliance-cohort-301332257.html

SOURCE The LendingTree Foundation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.

Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:44 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
11:34 Vontobel: derimail - Bekämpfung der Delta Variante - BRCs auf Impfstoffhersteller
09:01 Marktüberblick: Qiagen senkt Ziele
08:18 SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
06:04 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Obere Trendkanalbegrenzung im Wochenchart im Fokus / Julius Bär – Kursrutsch
05:13 Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün: Floriana Scarlato tritt als Compliance-Leiterin der SUB zurück - Neuer COO für Asset-Management-Division
Swatch-Aktie im Plus: Swatch schreibt im ersten Halbjahr Gewinn
BlackRock: Wirtschaftlicher Neustart erfasst nun auch Europa
Wall Street beendet Tag mit Gewinnen -- SMI schlussendlich in Grün -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Montagshandel mit Aufschlägen
Acht grosse Versicherer verpflichten sich dem Klimaschutz - Zurich und Swiss Re dabei - Aktien in Grün
Krypto-Experte Mashinsky: Musk ist "Krypto-Tourist" - Bitcoinkurs hat viel Potenzial nach oben
Investmentlegende Warren Buffett: Corona-Pandemie ist noch nicht beendet
SMI im Minus -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss weiter zu
Ripple: Die Geschichte und Erfinder der Kryptowährung
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas leichter: Moody's senkt Credit Suisse-Rating um eine Stufe

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit