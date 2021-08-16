Lemonada Media to Launch I'm Sorry, a Weekly Comedy Podcast About Apologies

|
16.08.2021 19:47:00
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network that presents humanity unfiltered, announces the arrival of I'm Sorry, a weekly comedy podcast about apologies and how they play out in the court of public opinion. Forgive? Forget? Or cancel? Let's debate when to let stuff go and when to say... "I'm Sorry." The series premieres everywhere on 8/27. The trailer is available now.
I'm Sorry is hosted by three friends separated by many states, LA-based Kiki Monique, founder and proprietor of The Talk of Shame, Mohanad Elshieky, a digital producer on Full Frontal with Samantha Beeand stand-up comedian in NYC, and Hoja Lopez, host of the web-series Gay News and a comedian in Chicago. Each week the hilarious trio unpacks the latest and greatest in Twitter gaffes, petty beef, and not-so-subtle shade.
"Apologies have taken on an entirely new meaning recently, especially filtered through the lens of social media. But no one seems to know how to stick the landing," said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada's Chief Content Officer and co-founder. "The idea is for us to process our public and personal controversies together."
"Apologies--namely, whether they're good or bad, worthy or unworthy--seem to be dominating every social media platform and think piece," said Jessica Cordova Kramer, Lemonada CEO and co-founder. "In true Lemonada form, we want to add a little levity and nuance to the never-ending 'cancel culture' conversation, making it more of a discussion about holding people accountable when they mess up, and giving them a chance to apologize and redeem themselves when it makes sense."
Hoja, Mohanad, and Kiki added, "Please don't cancel us."
ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA
Lemonada is a podcast network founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. The company's podcasts share an unfiltered version of the human experience, in a time of increasing polarization, in an effort to make life suck less. In addition to Lemonada Premium, Lemonada provides a robust advertising platform, one that is nonpartisan and deeply engaging, with uniquely amiable host-read ads. Lemonada is represented by CAA.
For media, contact Suzy Schultz (suzy@creativeprism.com)
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Dawn Gunderson Taylor (Dawn@lemonadamedia.com)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lemonada-media-to-launch-im-sorry-a-weekly-comedy-podcast-about-apologies-301356061.html
SOURCE Lemonada Media
Produktkenntnisse sind äussert wichtig im Bereich der Strukturierten Produkte. Warum nicht immer das richtige Produkt für eine erwartete Marktsituation ausgesucht wird, erklärt heute bei BX Swiss TV Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Worauf es ankommt, wie man sich informieren kann und warum man bei Strukturierten Produkte durchaus eine Ähnlichkeit zu Weinen finden kann, das erklärt Dominique Böhler weiter im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|12.08.21
|Schroders: Kann ein Long-Short-Fonds nachhaltig sein?
|11.08.21
|Schroders: Welche Stadt übertrifft den Schroders Sustainable Cities Index?
|10.08.21
|Schroders: Die Komplexitätsprämie bei Immobilienanleihen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones nahe Vortagesschluss -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Am heimischen Markt wurden am Montag Minuszeichen beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte nach seiner Rekordjagd vergangene Woche schwächer. Die Anleger in den USA halten sich am Montag zurück. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten sich zum Wochenbeginn nicht auf eine gemeinsame Tendenz einigen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV