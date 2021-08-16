SMI 12’419 -0.4%  SPI 15’902 -0.3%  Dow 35’528 0.0%  DAX 15’926 -0.3%  Euro 1.0744 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’202 -0.6%  Gold 1’786 0.4%  Bitcoin 42’466 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9123 -0.4%  Öl 69.6 -0.9% 
16.08.2021 19:47:00

Lemonada Media to Launch I'm Sorry, a Weekly Comedy Podcast About Apologies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network that presents humanity unfiltered, announces the arrival of I'm Sorry, a weekly comedy podcast about apologies and how they play out in the court of public opinion. Forgive? Forget? Or cancel? Let's debate when to let stuff go and when to say... "I'm Sorry." The series premieres everywhere on 8/27. The trailer is available now.

Lemonada Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lemonada Media)

I'm Sorry is hosted by three friends separated by many states, LA-based Kiki Monique, founder and proprietor of The Talk of Shame, Mohanad Elshieky, a digital producer on Full Frontal with Samantha Beeand stand-up comedian in NYC, and Hoja Lopez, host of the web-series Gay News and a comedian in Chicago. Each week the hilarious trio unpacks the latest and greatest in Twitter gaffes, petty beef, and not-so-subtle shade.

"Apologies have taken on an entirely new meaning recently, especially filtered through the lens of social media. But no one seems to know how to stick the landing," said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada's Chief Content Officer and co-founder. "The idea is for us to process our public and personal controversies together."

"Apologies--namely, whether they're good or bad, worthy or unworthy--seem to be dominating every social media platform and think piece," said Jessica Cordova Kramer, Lemonada CEO and co-founder. "In true Lemonada form, we want to add a little levity and nuance to the never-ending 'cancel culture' conversation, making it more of a discussion about holding people accountable when they mess up, and giving them a chance to apologize and redeem themselves when it makes sense."

Hoja, Mohanad, and Kiki added, "Please don't cancel us."

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA
Lemonada is a podcast network founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. The company's podcasts share an unfiltered version of the human experience, in a time of increasing polarization, in an effort to make life suck less. In addition to Lemonada Premium, Lemonada provides a robust advertising platform, one that is nonpartisan and deeply engaging, with uniquely amiable host-read ads. Lemonada is represented by CAA.

For media, contact Suzy Schultz (suzy@creativeprism.com)

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Dawn Gunderson Taylor (Dawn@lemonadamedia.com)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lemonada-media-to-launch-im-sorry-a-weekly-comedy-podcast-about-apologies-301356061.html

SOURCE Lemonada Media

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:15 Sma Solar wird profitabler – Aktie bleibt schwach
11:27 Vontobel: derimail - Impfstoffhersteller - geht die Kursrally nach der Korrektur weiter?
10:39 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
09:32 Marktüberblick: Varta-Aktie unter Druck
07:38 Die Bühne gehört den Notenbanken
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer und will zwei Verwaltungsräte abberufen - Rieter-Aktie wechselt ins Minus
Goldpreis eingebrochen: Darum sollten Gold-Anleger auch weiterhin vorsichtig sein
Dow Jones nahe Vortagesschluss -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie
Marc Andreessen warnt vor Venture Capital-Investments - so sollten Privatanleger agieren
Ray Dalio sieht bei China-Aktien weiterhin eine gute Chance
Alphabet-Aktie: Larry Page und Sergey Brin haben Alphabet-Anteile verkauft
CureVac-Aktie springt an: CureVac macht mehr Umsatz als erwartet
Ausblick: Tencent mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit