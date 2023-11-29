Lemanik Holding S.A. (Tiger Fund) increased shareholding in Multitude SE to over 5%

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'799 0.4%  SPI 14'167 0.4%  Dow 35'417 0.0%  DAX 16'200 1.3%  Euro 0.9598 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'379 0.7%  Gold 2'041 -0.1%  Bitcoin 33'078 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8749 -0.3%  Öl 82.0 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Julius Bär10248496Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Bayer10367293Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101
Top News
Angespannte Stimmung in Moskau: RTS schlussendlich leichter
thyssenkrupp-Aktie schwächer: thyssenkrupp soll erneut Strategieänderung vorbereiten
Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar vom höchsten Stand seit August wieder zurück - zum Franken etwas tiefer
"The Big Short"-Investor macht Tabula rasa: So hat Michael Burry im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Baloise-Aktie gewinnt: Baloise erwägt den Verkauf von Lebensversicherungspolicen in Belgien - Cevian möchte bei Baloise einsteigen
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Multitude Aktie [Valor: 25787021 / ISIN: FI4000106299]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.11.2023 17:15:00

Lemanik Holding S.A. (Tiger Fund) increased shareholding in Multitude SE to over 5%

finanzen.net zero Multitude-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Multitude
5.26 CHF 10.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Lemanik Holding S.A. (Tiger Fund) increased shareholding in Multitude SE to over 5%

Helsinki, 29 November, 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude” or the "Group”) has on 29 November received a notification from Lemanik Holding S.A., stating that the company’s ownership in Multitude SE has, on 27 November, 2023, increased above the threshold of 5%.  

Total holding of Lemanik Holding S.A. subject to the notification obligation:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of 7.A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B) 		Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
New 5,20 % 0,00% 5,20 % 21.723.960
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

  		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000106299 0 1.129.000   5,20 %
SUBTOTAL A 1.129.000 5,20 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both
Lemanik Holding S.A.      
Lemanik Asset Management S. A. 5,20 %   5,20 %

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 18+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 16 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million turnover in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’ www.multitude.com

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors inkl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:42 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
09:40 Marktüberblick: RWE-Aktie im Aufwind
08:32 SMI gibt weiter nach
07:23 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – In einer engen Spanne
28.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ArcelorMittal
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
28.11.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
27.11.23 Georg Fischer greift zu
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'257.36 19.31 9ZSSMU
Short 11'491.12 13.60 RSSM1U
Short 11'898.53 8.97 2VSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'799.01 29.11.2023 17:04:38
Long 10'350.85 18.97 SSPM4U
Long 10'145.81 13.95 COSSMU
Long 9'704.99 8.94 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Novartis erhöht am Investorentag mittelfristiges Umsatzziel
ams-OSRAM-Aktie unter Druck: ams-OSRAM-CEO will finanzielle Basis für langfristigen Erfolg legen
Julius Bär-Aktie unter Druck: Julius Bär sollen SIGNA-Probleme bereits seit Monaten bekannt sein
Richemont-Aktie gewinnt: Richemont kommentiert Bericht über mögliches Going Private von Farfetch
Morgan Stanley-Experte glaubt an gute Aussichten für den Bitcoin
CoinShares: Darum könnte der Bitcoin bis auf 141.000 US-Dollar klettern
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger schiebt sich am Vormittag vor
Bayer-Aktie erneut deutlich tiefer: Bayer verkauft Hurdle-Test zur Messung des biologischen Alters - EU-Kommission erneuert Glyphosat-Zulassung
KBW-Analysten senken Daumen für Dividenden-Lieblinge UBS und Swiss Re
"Santa-Rally" könnte am heimischen Leitindex SMI vorübergehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit