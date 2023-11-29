Lemanik Holding S.A. (Tiger Fund) increased shareholding in Multitude SE to over 5%

Helsinki, 29 November, 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude” or the "Group”) has on 29 November received a notification from Lemanik Holding S.A., stating that the company’s ownership in Multitude SE has, on 27 November, 2023, increased above the threshold of 5%.

Total holding of Lemanik Holding S.A. subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer New 5,20 % 0,00% 5,20 % 21.723.960 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /





Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000106299 0 1.129.000 5,20 % SUBTOTAL A 1.129.000 5,20 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Lemanik Holding S.A. Lemanik Asset Management S. A. 5,20 % 5,20 %

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 18+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 16 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million turnover in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’ www.multitude.com

Attachment