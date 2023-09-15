Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.09.2023 00:30:00

Leland Little's Signature Fall Auction Achieves Active Bidding and Strong Results

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strength and consistency were demonstrated at Leland Little's Signature Fall Auction. The Signature Week was led off on Thursday, September 7th with a Fine Wine Auction. Later that evening the auction house held their Signature Lecture Series, this session focusing on a distinctive form of early Southern furniture, cellarettes, presented by Andrew Ownbey of Longleaf Antiques. As stated by Mr. Ownbey, "Arguably one of the most iconic and desired southern furnishings is the Cellarette. Found in many early inventories described simply as "Bottle Cases" this form finds its history rooted in very utilitarian beginnings." On Friday the gallery held their Rare Spirits Auction; the Signature Week culminated on Saturday with their Signature Fall Auction. The Signature Week Achieved over 1.7M

Maud Gatewood (NC, 1934-2004), Breakers (Red Ball)

This sale featured objects from the Estate of the late Mr. & Mrs. Charles and Cynthia Salzhauer, of Oxford, North Carolina, which showcased a beautifully curated collection of antique American furniture as well as decorative and fine art. The top achieving lot from this Estate was Lot 127, A Very Fine Japanese Large Carved and Painted Wood Sculpture of a Lady, which sold for $30,000 (all prices noted reflect a 20% Buyer's Premium). 

The top lot of the auction was an acrylic on canvas by Maud Gatewood (NC, 1934-2004), titled Breakers (Lot 239), which rose to $49,200. Another top lot of note was a beautiful, Loose Oval Cut Ceylon Sapphire (Lot 65), weighing 6.44 carats, which sailed above estimate and sold for $32,400.

International Art achieved high bidding and an auction record was set when the gavel fell on an oil on canvas by Paul Emile Pissarro (French, 1884-1972), titled, Gerbes de Bles, Soleil Couchant (Lot 161). This work, which captures the essence of the fall season, sold for $30,000. Also of note was an India ink and watercolor on paper, titled Mujer cargando ayate (Lot 264), by Diego Rivera (Mexican, 1886-1957) which achieved $27,600.

Asian Art attracted active bidding. Two lots of note were an ink and colors on paper by Chen Wen Hsi (Singaporean, 1906-1991), titled Two Gibbons (Lot 113), which brought $18,000 and an impressive lacquer painting by Bui Huu Hung (Vietnamese, b.1957), titled Women in the Family, which rose to $31,200 (Lot 130). 

Other lots of note include a 1959 Gibson ES-355 Hollow Body Electric Guitar (Lot 195), which sailed past its estimate bringing $22,800 and a Massachusetts Officer's Civil War Grouping with Very Rare "MS" Marked Colt Revolver (Lot 270), which sold for $13,200

"We received, with appreciation and gratitude, several opportunities and collections that we were honored to represent, which culminated in this highly vetted Signature Fall Auction which was enthusiastically met by the market." - Leland Little

Leland Little Auctions has specialized in the sale of fine high end collectible objects for over 20 years. We are proud to provide trusted stewardship to both our buyers and sellers. For more information please visit LelandLittle.com.

Leland Little
leland@lelandlittle.com
919-644-1243

Leland Little Auctions Logo (PRNewsfoto/Leland Little Auctions)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leland-littles-signature-fall-auction-achieves-active-bidding-and-strong-results-301929609.html

SOURCE Leland Little Auctions

