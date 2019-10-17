+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 22:30:00

Leidos to Provide Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Technical Support Services

RESTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a follow-on contract by the U.S. Air Force to provide support services for the Air Force Technical Applications Center's (AFTAC) U.S. National Data Center (U.S. NDC). The single award, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a six-year period of performance and a total approximate value of $47 million. Work will be performed at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

AFTAC's mission is to ensure nuclear test treaty compliance by monitoring, detecting, and reporting technical data from foreign nuclear explosions. Under the U.S. NDC Operations Support and Studies contract, Leidos will provide maintenance, sustainment, configuration management, database and system administration, development, testing, and integration of geophysical data processing software, hardware, and data into the U.S. NDC system.  

Additionally, the company's highly qualified technical experts will conduct studies focused on improving and developing new U.S. NDC tools and methodologies for data collection, analysis, event detection, seismic signatures repository, and advanced geophysical data processing.

"With more than 20 years of experience supporting AFTAC to monitor nuclear weapons test-ban treaties, we have a deep understanding of this customer's mission," said Vice President Ed Whitehouse, Leidos C4ISR Services & Solutions. "We appreciate that the U.S. Air Force has again entrusted Leidos to help protect and preserve our nation's security."

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich
(571) 526-6011 
Koskovichm@Leidos.com 

Suzzanna Martinez 
(303) 299-5343 
suzzanna.m.martinez@leidos.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-to-provide-nuclear-test-ban-treaty-technical-support-services-300940786.html

SOURCE Leidos

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18:00
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Palladium setzt Höhenflug ungebremst fort
10:59
Vontobel: derimail - Callable oder lieber Non-Callable? Das ist hier die Frage
09:47
SMI-Bullen scharren mit den Hufen
07:59
Weekly-Hits: FinTech & Purer Luxus
16.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf TripAdvisor Inc
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:02
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken, Pfund, Euro: Darum ist der Devisenmarkt heute so schwankungsanfällig
Run auf Gold: So könnten sich Lieferengpässe auf die Finanzmärkte auswirken
Apple-Keynote im Oktober: Worauf sich Anleger freuen dürfen
Roche-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Roche verbucht Umsatzplus und hebt erneut Prognose aus
Wirecard-Chef: Weiter keine Risiken für unser Geschäft
Einigung im Brexit-Drama
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Weiteres Wachstum - Neuer Aktienrückkauf
Netflix schlägt Erwartungen knapp - Aktie legt zu
US-Handel endet etwas fester -- Einigung im Brexit-Streit: SMI gab leicht nach -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt
Temenos-Aktien brechen nach Umsatzenttäuschung zweistellig ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet etwas fester -- Einigung im Brexit-Streit: SMI gab leicht nach -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt
Brexit-Einigung im Fokus: Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag volatil, während der deutsche Leitindex letztlich etwas verlor. An der Wall Street griffen Anleger am Donnerstag zu - die Aufschläge fielen aber moderat aus. An den Börsen in Fernost hielten sich die Anleger zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB