28.07.2020 22:05:00

Leidos To Participate In The Jefferies 2020 Virtual Industrials Conference

RESTON, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will attend the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Industrials Conference webcast.

Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. ET.  

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

CONTACTS:




Media: 

Investors:

Melissa Lee Dueñas 

Peter Berl

571.526.6011 

571.526.7582

Duenasml@leidos.com 

ir@leidos.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-2020-virtual-industrials-conference-301101553.html

SOURCE Leidos

