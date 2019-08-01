01.08.2019 22:45:00

Leidos to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference in New York, NY.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com, with a replay available for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, www.Leidos.com.  

CONTACTS:


Media:                        

Investors:

Melissa Koskovich                

Kelly P. Hernandez

571.526.6851                         

571.526.6404

koskovichm@leidos.com         

ir@leidos.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-2019-global-industrials-conference-300895249.html

SOURCE Leidos

