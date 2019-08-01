|
01.08.2019 22:45:00
Leidos to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference
RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference in New York, NY.
Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time.
A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com, with a replay available for 30 days afterward.
About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, www.Leidos.com.
CONTACTS:
Media:
Investors:
Melissa Koskovich
Kelly P. Hernandez
571.526.6851
571.526.6404
koskovichm@leidos.com
ir@leidos.com
