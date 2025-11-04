Leidos Holdings Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) raised its adjusted earnings for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.45 to $11.75 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $11.15 to $11.45 per share. Revenues are still expected between $17.0 billion and $17.25 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $11.58 per share on revenues of $17.19 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Friday, the Leidos Board of Directors declared a 7.5 percent higher cash dividend of $0.43 per share, payable on December 31, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

