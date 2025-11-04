Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.11.2025 12:11:51

Leidos Holdings Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

Leidos Holdings
154.64 CHF 0.77%
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) raised its adjusted earnings for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.45 to $11.75 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $11.15 to $11.45 per share. Revenues are still expected between $17.0 billion and $17.25 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $11.58 per share on revenues of $17.19 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Friday, the Leidos Board of Directors declared a 7.5 percent higher cash dividend of $0.43 per share, payable on December 31, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com