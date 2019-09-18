18.09.2019 22:30:00

Leidos Continues Submarine Detection Sonar Services Through TRAPS Award

RESTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a follow-on contract by the U.S. Navy to provide submarine detection sonar services. The single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price award has a three-year ordering period and a total value of approximately $73 million. Work will be performed in Virginia and Mississippi.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

Leidos engineers will help the Navy's Maritime Surveillance Systems Program Office achieve long-range detection and classification of submarines in deep water environments through the fabrication, testing, and delivery of Transformational Reliable Acoustic Path System (TRAPS) prototype units. Leidos originally developed the TRAPS system under a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency contract awarded in 2014. Since then, the company has continued to develop and field TRAPS Prototype Systems in support of U.S. Navy operations and has been the sole provider of these systems since the program's inception.  

"This award underscores our continuous support to the Navy's Undersea Warfare mission area and further emphasizes our commitment to both fixed, deployable and mobile acoustic surveillance capabilities," said Eric Freeman, Leidos C4ISR Solutions Operation Manager. "Our team will continue to provide warfighters with innovative, cost-efficient solutions that modernize, upgrade, and improve the technical performance of the TRAPS Prototype Systems in a critical domain."

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:         

Melissa Koskovich
(571) 526-6011
Koskovichm@Leidos.com                            

Suzzanna Martinez
(303) 299-5343
suzzanna.m.martinez@leidos.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-continues-submarine-detection-sonar-services-through-traps-award-300921004.html

SOURCE Leidos

Nachrichten

