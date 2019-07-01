01.07.2019 17:22:00

Legislators, Industry to Convene at Record-Setting Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, July 12-14 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 45 legislators from 17 states will be among nearly 200 attendees when the Summer Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States kicks off in 11 days at the Radisson Blu Downtown.

(PRNewsfoto/National Council of Legislators)

The NCLGS Summer Meeting – the only gaming conference where state policymakers sit center stage – is open to the public. To view the agenda, register at the advance rate, and book hotel rooms, visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

In addition to the record number of Summer meeting legislators, attendees will include gaming operators, suppliers, sports executives, attorneys, analysts, regulators, public officials, and others who have a stake in all aspects of legalized gambling.

The legislators will participate in committee sessions, hear a luncheon keynote address from American Gaming Association Chairman and Penn National Gaming CEO Timothy Wilmott, attend general-session panel discussions, and network with attendees throughout the July 12-14 conference.

"The elected officials who are responsible for charting the future of gaming face unprecedented challenges and need to hear from responsible stakeholders. Anyone concerned about the future of gaming should take advantage of the stellar program we offer and find their way to Minneapolis for our Summer Meeting." said William Coley II, NCLGS President and Senator from Ohio.

The Summer Meeting has been approved for 10.75 and 10.0 Continuing Legal Education credits by the Minnesota and Nevada bars, respectively, underscoring its importance as a premier gaming policy forum.

The three-day NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

  • Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Indian Gaming, Lotteries, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations
  • Wilmott's Keynote Luncheon Address, titled "The Next Five Years of Gaming"
  • Two Masterclasses conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law
  • Special general session panel examining gaming's evolution toward entertainment
  • Thursday evening cocktail reception
  • Friday evening welcome reception
  • Saturday afternoon tour of Sportradar offices

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators, those seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

The Summer Meeting is again co-locating with the GLI University Mid-Year Regulators Seminar on July 11. For more information, visit https://gaminglabs.com/events/gli-mid-year-seminar/

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 39 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legislators-industry-to-convene-at-record-setting-meeting-of-legislators-from-gaming-states-july-12-14-in-minneapolis-300878619.html

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:59
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
10:00
DAX-Future: Sprung über die Resistance
09:40
Anstoss in die zweite Hälfte
09:31
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:29
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
09:07
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
Tesla: Probleme nicht nur bei der Autosparte, sondern auch bei SolarCity
Cembra Money Bank zahlt dreistelligen Millionenbetrag für Cashgate - Aktie legt zu
LafargeHolcim angeblich an Bauchemiegeschäft von BASF interessiert - Lafarge-Aktie und BASF-Papiere springen an
Wall Street im Plus -- SMI nahe 10'000 Punkte -- DAX mit Kursfeuerwerk -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen zum Handelsende kräftig zu
Juni 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Was dem Bitcoin wirklich zu seinem Höhenflug verhilft
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Lonza-Aktie und Novartis-Papiere im Plus: Lonza übernimmt Produktions-Anlage von Novartis

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Plus -- SMI nahe 10'000 Punkte -- DAX mit Kursfeuerwerk -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen zum Handelsende kräftig zu
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Montag mit einem kräftigen Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls einen Kurssprung. Die Wall Street startet mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Die wiederaufgenommenen Handelsgespräche verhalfen auch den Börsen in Fernost zu kräftigen Kursgewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB