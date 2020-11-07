SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
07.11.2020 00:05:00

Legislation recognizes all qualifications of Ontario's technological education teachers

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario College of Teachers applauds regulatory amendments approved by Council that officially recognize the education, work experience and professional competency of Ontario's technological education teachers.

The technological qualifications will start to appear on members' certificates and the College's online public register, Find a Teacher at oct.ca in December.

"Ontario's technological education teachers are highly qualified professionals," says Nicole van Woudenberg, OCT, Chair of Council, Ontario College of Teachers. "The addition of their technological and academic qualifications to our public register honours and respects the work they put in to become Ontario Certified Teachers."

"The changes are a positive development for our members and the public," says Chantal Bélisle, OCT, Deputy Registrar, Ontario College of Teachers. "They promote fairness and equity among all College members while increasing public transparency and understanding about members' qualifications."

Find a Teacher
Find a Teacher, the College's public register, lists everyone who has been certified to teach in Ontario's publicly funded schools. Each record includes:

  • a teacher's qualifications
  • terms, limitations and conditions on their certificate
  • date of initial certification
  • status with the College
  • disciplinary history, if applicable.

How it affects Ontario Certified Teachers
The College will take a staged approach to update its public register / Find a Teacher to reflect the regulatory changes, which include new headings on all teaching certificates. 

While the look and feel of Ontario's teaching certificates will remain the same for all Ontario Certified Teachers, technological education teachers will see the addition of their technological and academic qualifications.

All members in good standing can log into their Member account to see and print their certificates, either online or through the OCT Membership app.

New headings and additional information on certificates
All members will see the following heading changes on their teaching certificates:

  • "Degrees" will become "Academic and Technological Qualifications"
  • "Basic Qualifications" becomes "Teaching Qualifications"

As applicable, technological education teachers, will see these credentials added:

  • an acceptable certificate, diploma or advanced diploma
  • certificate of apprenticeship.

About the Ontario College of Teachers
The Ontario College of Teachers licenses, governs and regulates the profession of teaching in the public interest. It sets standards of practice and ethical standards, conducts disciplinary hearings and accredits teacher education programs affecting more than 234,000 members in publicly funded schools and institutions across Ontario. The College is Canada's largest self-regulatory body.

SOURCE Ontario College of Teachers

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 69.04
8.90 %
ABB 24.03
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 211.80
0.76 %
Alcon 56.52
0.50 %
CS Group 9.58
0.42 %
Swiss Re 71.62
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.30
-0.52 %
Nestle 106.50
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 617.20
-0.80 %
Swisscom 472.30
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
06.11.20
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
06.11.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
US-Wahl noch offen: Chancen für Biden stehen gut - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE mit Kritik an Trump
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht - Aktie etwas schwächer
Analyst: Tesla verdankt seinen Gewinn hauptsächlich einer Tatsache
US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien für über drei Milliarden Dollar - Amazon-Aktie steigt
UBS wird in China offenbar auf 500 Millionen US-Dollar verklagt - UBS-Aktie wenig bewegt
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger ernennt Moritz Borgmann zum Leiter der Solarzellen-Produktion

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
In den USA zeigen sich die Börsen zum Wochenschluss lethargisch. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die grössten Börsen in Asien fanden zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit