Legion Technologies Appoints Gregson Siu Chief Customer Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legion Technologies today announced that Gregson Siu has joined the company as its Chief Customer Officer. In this newly created role, Siu will be responsible for all post-sales client services including implementation, customer success and training. He will report to Legion CEO Sanish Mondkar.

Siu brings to Legion over 25 years of experience in service delivery, customer-driven engineering and business operations. Most recently, he spent 15 years at SAP Ariba in a variety of senior executive roles including SVP of Customer-Driven Engineering and VP of Business Operations where we worked with over half of Fortune 500 companies.

"I am thrilled to welcome Gregson as Legion's first Chief Customer Officer," said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and Founder of Legion. "As more and more enterprise customers adopt our AI-powered workforce management solutions, Gregson will be laser-focused on understanding and prioritizing our customers' unique requirements, driving success for their business and ensuring they derive long-term value from Legion."

"Legion technology is easily three to five years ahead of the competition in terms of product sophistication and ease of use," said Siu. "I look forward to building a customer-centric culture of innovation while working with the Legion team to maintain that marketplace distinction."

About Legion Technologies

Legion is reinventing how companies manage and empower their hourly workforce. By accurately forecasting demand and staffing with the right employees, Legion's AI-powered Workforce Management Platform enables companies to orchestrate superb customer experiences. Large scale retailers, restaurants and fitness clubs with hourly workforces use Legion to reduce costs, compliance risks and labor inefficiencies, and boost employee engagement. Legion is headquartered in Redwood City, California. To learn more, visit http://www.legion.co

