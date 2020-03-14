14.03.2020 19:00:00

Legendary Reacquires Full Ownership of HarborWalk Village in Destin

DESTIN, Fla., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past nine years, Superior Waterfront Properties, LLC and LMI Holding, LLC (a Legendary affiliate), have been equal partners in the HarborWalk Village and the adjoining Emerald Grande Towers located in Destin, Florida. Today, the partners are happy to announce LMI Holding's purchase of Superior's interests in HarborWalk and the Emerald Grande Towers. 

LMI's chief executive, Peter H. Bos, said, "Bobby Guidry and his company, Superior, have been wonderful partners for many years.  Mr. Guidry's business acumen and financial strength have contributed immeasurably to the economic growth, stability, and success of our project here in Destin. We thank Mr. Guidry for his contributions as our partner in HarborWalk and the Emerald Grande, which has been Legendary's flagship project for the past 25 years, and we are proud to once again be the sole owner of the project."

HarborWalk Village and the Emerald Grande at HarborWalk is a 14-acre mixed-use waterfront development located in Destin, Florida. The village is a 100,000+ square-foot commercial festival marketplace and is home to 289 overnight condominium accommodations which are leased or sold for individual use, direct rental to the public, and use through fractional units by Wyndham Vacation Club, the property's vacation ownership partner. HarborWalk Village is landlord to 50+ tenants (restaurants, retail, water activities, attractions, kiosks and mobile vending) and a 23-boat strong charter fishing fleet. The Village serves as an entertainment venue for several seasonal festivals, fireworks displays, parades and live music for both local residents and tourists alike.

Brittany Byrd
HarborWalk Village
Director of Marketing
850-279-6410
bbyrd@harborwalkvillage.com 

HarborWalk Village Logo (PRNewsfoto/HarborWalk Village)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legendary-reacquires-full-ownership-of-harborwalk-village-in-destin-301024427.html

SOURCE HarborWalk Village

